InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt and our top analysts—Louis Navellier, Eric Fry, and Luke Lango— recently sat down together for the first-ever Omnia Roundtable.

Omnia is InvestorPlace’s top-tier membership level. Members get everything we publish… every newsletter… every special report… every action alert. Plus, Omnia members get exclusives, including a curated portfolio.

Here we’re bringing you a sneak peek of one of those exclusives… footage from the recent Roundtable event that went only to Omnia members a few weeks ago…

During the Omnia Roundtable, analysts Louis, Eric, and Luke joined Brian to talk about:

The state of the markets

The best (and worst) places to put your money

Where we see the market heading in the second half of the year

And much more.

To access your sneak peek of the recent Omnia Roundtable, simply press play on the image above.

Bottom line: We all agree, while caution is understandable in this turbulent market, there are things we can do right now to ensure we come out on the other side of this on top.

If you would like more information about Omnia and how to become a member, simply call membership team:

800-383-0362

This was only a snippet of the full Roundtable our Omnia members received a couple of weeks ago.

Our editors also provided their highest-conviction trades for the final half of the year…

For more information on Omnia membership and how you can access the full Roundtable, including our analysts highest conviction trades, please call 800 383-0362 or email Feedback@InvestorPlace.com using the subject line “Omnia Feedback.”

The post Your Sneak Peek at the Omnia Roundtable appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.