Your 'Secret Search History' Isn't So Secret: $5B Settlement Couldn't Buy Google Incognito Mode's Disguise

The incognito mode in Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome has been revealed to be not as private as users might have thought. Despite Google’s assurances, the tech giant has been tracking user activity in incognito mode all along.

What Happened: A recent report by Android Central reveals that Google has been tracking user activity in incognito mode, despite previous assurances to the contrary. This revelation comes after a 2020 class-action lawsuit was filed against Google for misleading users about the privacy of their internet activities in incognito mode. The lawsuit alleged that Google’s actions violated federal wiretapping laws.

Despite Google’s efforts to dismiss the case, the legal battle persisted. Ultimately, Google agreed to a $5 billion settlement in 2023. However, the company did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Now, Google has updated the disclaimer on the new tab page for incognito mode windows to make it clear that it still tracks user activity in incognito mode.

See Also: Epic Games CEO Heads To District Court, Contesting Apple’s ‘Bad Faith’ Compliance Plan After Supreme Court Ruling

“Others who use this device won’t see your activity, so you can browse more privately,” the new disclaimer reads.

“This won’t change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks, and reading list items will be saved.”

This change in the disclaimer, which is present in version 122 of Chrome Canary on Windows and Android, provides a stark contrast to the original notice, which read: “Now you can browse privately, and other people who use this device won’t see your activity. However, downloads, bookmarks, and reading list items will be saved.”

Why It Matters: The recent revelation about Google’s tracking of user activity in incognito mode raises significant privacy concerns. This development comes after Google agreed to a $5 billion settlement in 2023 to resolve the 2020 class-action lawsuit, which accused the tech giant of deceiving users about the privacy of their internet activities in incognito mode. Despite this settlement, Google has continued to track user activity in incognito mode, a fact that is now being made explicit through the updated disclaimer.

Image by Sam Kresslein via Shutterstock

Read Next: Elon Musk, Epic Games' Tim Sweeney Agree Apple Should Return To Its ‘Open' Roots

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.