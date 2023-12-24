‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: How To Tackle Finances in the New Year

It’s that time of year again where you’re likely trying to come up with your sparkly New Year’s resolutions and things you’d like to accomplish. According to money expert Vivian Tu, it’s also the perfect time to map out how you’ll tackle your finances in 2024.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Learn: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

She said most people end up making the mistake of setting one large goal, thinking it will solve all their problems–but then end up giving up after a month.

“Rather than make some unrealistic goal,” she said, “working toward bite-sized financial milestones can help get your money and your finances back in tip top shape.”

On a recent episode of her YouTube channel, she offered some important tips for mastering your money in 2024.

Begin an Emergency Fund

“This year is the year you either beef up or start your emergency fund,” Tu said.

While this first step isn’t very fun or flashy, she said, it’s one of the most important things you can do.

“We never know what life has in store for us,” she said, “so, future you will thank current you for preparing for the unexpected.”

Additionally, if you’re single, she said, you should save up three to six months of living expenses. If you’re the head of your household, she suggests 9-12 months as a safer bet. This fund will cover things such as medical issues, being laid off or any sort of housing or car problems you might have.

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 5 Realistic Ways To Cut the Cost of Living Alone

Tu said it’s immensely important you take this first step; otherwise, if something bad happens, you could end up in even more financial trouble.

Moreover, she advises stashing away funds into a high-yield savings account, as it will earn you more interest than a traditional savings account. This is especially smart, she said, because your money won’t just get eaten away by inflation. It also ensures that your money works hard for you, too.

According to the FDIC national average deposit rates, standard banks provide a return of just 0.07% on checking accounts and 0.46% on savings accounts. Tu noted that her own SoFi high-yield checking and savings account earns her 0.50% APY on checking and up to 4.60% APY on savings.

“You work hard for your money,” she said. “It should work hard for you, too.”

Tackle Your Debt

“Maybe you spent a little too much during the holidays or maybe you just have some accumulating debt,” Tu said. “The new year is the best time to take control of your credit card debt.”

Carrying debt can feel debilitating, she said, so she recommends her favorite approach for tackling debt: the avalanche method. Tu said this is the fastest and most efficient way. Here’s how it works: You pay off the debt that has the highest interest rate first and make minimum payments on the rest.

By doing it this way, she said, you’re paying off your scariest and “growiest” debt first.

“Avoid adding to your credit card debt by using your cards responsibly,” Tu advised. “Don’t put any purchases on them that you cannot afford to pay in full right away.”

Most of all, she said to remember that small steps count — whether it’s paying $5 or $5,000, it makes a huge difference.

“You’ll want to focus on paying off high-interest debt first — anything above 7%,” she explained. “Focus on your credit cards and you can put things like your mortgage and student loan debt a little bit on the back burner because it’s OK to focus on those later.”

Set Up a Budget

“The idea of tackling your whole financial life can be super difficult,” Tu said, “so just start with making a budget for the New Year.”

She said this will give you a financial roadmap to follow.

“One of my favorite methods is the 50/30/20 method,” she said. “This is a fantastic way to keep your finances in check.”

You start by allocating 50% of your budget toward rent, utilities, groceries and any other necessities.

“The fun part comes with the 30% because that’s designated for your wants: dining out, entertainment, shopping sprees and all those things that bring you joy.”

Finally, Tu said, the golden 20% should go toward your financial goals: savings, investments, paying off debts and building a safety net for the future.

“Tailor these percentages to fit your lifestyle,” she suggested, “but keep the essence of balancing needs, wants and securing your financial future.

“Over time, the hope is that your needs and wants will become smaller percentages of your budget as you begin to earn more in your career, and your golden 20% can build up your financial security.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: How To Tackle Finances in the New Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.