Like every possible role out there, acting salaries have a far and wide-reaching range. Business woman and finance influencer Vivian Tu did a podcast with actor Nico Santos about how much television actors — from working class actors to celebrities and household names — can expect to be paid per episode. The numbers may surprise you.

Santos said the “low, low range” for starting out is $15,000 to $20,000 per episode. The high-range — which entails more well-known working actors that may not be huge stars — means six figures, from $150,000 to $175,000, per episode. And finally, a “pretty big star” could be paid $400,000 per episode.

From a more general standpoint, the average actor’s salary in the U.S. in 2025 is $56,903 annually, according to Ziprecruiter. The median pay for actors in the U.S. in May 2024 was $23.33 per hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

It’s helpful to put all this into perspective: according to Forbes, Dwane Johnson was the top paid actor in 2024, making $88 million and Ryan Reynolds was runner up with $85 million.

And actor employment in the U.S. is projected to grow five percent from 2023 to 2033, roughly on par with the average for all occupations, according to the BLS.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: How Much Actors Get Paid Filming TV Episodes

