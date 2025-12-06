Your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Deadline Is Approaching -- Here's What Retirees Must Do Before Dec. 31

Key Points

Required minimum distributions begin the year you turn 73 years old.

The amount of your RMD largely depends on your age and your retirement account balance at the end of the previous year.

The initial penalty for missed RMDs is 25% of the amount you failed to withdraw.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The end of the year usually brings many deadlines, especially those related to personal finances. One of the deadlines approaching is the required minimum distribution (RMD) that applies to people with tax-deferred retirement accounts like a 401(k) or traditional IRA.

Beginning when you turn 73, RMDs are a way for the IRS to collect taxes on the back end after providing you with an upfront tax break that allowed you to lower your taxable income with contributions to certain retirement accounts.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Unless this is your first year taking RMDs, the deadline to complete you withdrawals is approaching. If this is your first year taking RMDs, you have until April 1, 2026, to withdraw the appropriate amount.

Determining how much your RMD amount is

To avoid a situation where you don't withdraw the required amount, it's helpful to understand how RMDs are calculated. It comes down to two factors: your age and your retirement account balances at the end of the previous year (for your 2025 RMD, it would be the balances from the end of 2024).

Once you have that information, the next step is to look at your life expectancy factor (LEF), which the IRS provides based on your age and marital status. Most people will use the uniform lifetime table, except for those whose sole beneficiary is a spouse who is more than 10 years younger than them.

To find the exact amount of your RMD, divide your account value by your LEF. For example, if you're using the uniform lifetime table and are 80 years old, your LEF is 20.2. If you finished 2024 with $1 million in your 401(k), your RMD for this year would be $49,505.

What happens if you don't take your RMDs?

Unsurprisingly, failing to take your RMDs results in a penalty. As it stands, the penalty is 25% of the amount you failed to withdraw. If you were supposed to withdraw $49,505 per the example above and only withdrew $39,505, the penalty would be $2,500 ($10,000 * 25%).

If you correct the mistake within two years (i.e., taking the full amount you were supposed to), the penalty can be reduced to 10%. Continuing our example, doing so would result in a $1,000 penalty ($10,000 * 10%) instead of $2,500.

To correct a missed RMD after the deadline, you must submit IRS Form 5329 with your tax return. If an IRS-approved reason (like a natural disaster or error by a financial institution) prevented you from taking your RMD, the penalty may be waived on a case-by-case basis.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.