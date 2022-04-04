Personal Finance

Your Personality is Keeping You From Tax Loss Harvesting

Dan Egan, VP of behavioral finance at Betterment, suggests that personality types play a critical role in invstmet decisions such as tax-loss harvesting. Investors' neuroticism and emotional intelligence are linked to the strategies they pursue and their behavior can be predictable. For example, investors with low neuroticism may not care too much about the day-to-day movements in their portfolio they don’t take advantage of tax-loss strategies for their accounts. Betterment offers robo-advisors that will offset these types of forecastable decisions in a portfolio.

Finsum: Investors' own bias can lead them to shut the doors on opportunities that could save them lots of money.

