Your Passport to Paradise: Financial Prep for Retiring Abroad

Retirement doesn’t mean staying put. For many retirees, it means something far more adventurous: moving abroad. One-third (34%) of Americans would like to settle in another country if they were allowed to do so, according to a Monmouth University survey from 2024. This number only stood at 10% in 1974. Although this is a growing trend, some individuals may choose to relocate within the U.S. rather than move abroad.

Regardless, retiring internationally can be a dream come true, regardless of whether you want to save money, enjoy warmer weather, or experience a new culture. But only if you’ve done your homework and laid the financial groundwork.

1. The Global Goldilocks: Choosing Your Destination with Financial Acumen

The world is a huge and diverse, and not every country offers the same opportunities for retirees. Even though a particular location may be inviting, a financially sound international retirement requires informed choice. In some countries, retirees can access affordable, high-quality healthcare through generous visa programs. Some places, however, have prohibitive living costs or bureaucratic hassles.

In your initial research, focus on these critical financial and logistical factors;

Cost of living. Can your retirement income sustain the lifestyle you envision in this country? Research housing costs (rent or purchase), utility expenses, internet and communication costs, transportation options (public vs. private), grocery prices, and dining out costs.

Residency requirements. Are there any legal requirements for long-term residency as a retiree? Are there any retirement visas or permits you need to apply for? Be familiar with the application process, fees, and conditions associated with the visa (like a minimum income requirement).

Healthcare system. What quality of healthcare is available at the destination you have chosen? Do you have access to the public healthcare system as a foreign resident, and if so, under what conditions and at what cost? Consider the availability of specialists, the quality of medical facilities, and the reputation of the healthcare system in general.

Infrastructure. Does the country's infrastructure meet your needs? For example, ensure transportation networks are reliable, internet access is stable and fast, and housing options are affordable and adequate.

Language and culture. Even though it is not strictly financial, your sense of safety and comfort is invaluable. Consider your willingness and ability to learn or adapt if there is a language barrier. Research the local culture and customs to ensure you feel comfortable and safe in your new environment.

Pro tip: Recently, several countries have gained popularity as retirement havens due to factors that appeal to retirees. A few examples worth considering include;

Portugal has a pleasant climate, affordable living costs, and the Golden Visa program, which make it an ideal place to live.

Warm weather and low costs can be found in Mexico and Costa Rica.

A vibrant culture and affordability can be found in Thailand.

2. Navigating the Labyrinth: Understanding International Tax Implications

Your tax obligations as a U.S. citizen go beyond borders. In other words, no matter where you live, the United States taxes your income. Fortunately, mechanisms are in place to help mitigate the burden of double taxation.

Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE). The FEIE usually does not apply to retirement income (such as Social Security or pensions). Still, it allows American citizens living abroad to exclude a certain amount of income earned abroad. This may benefit you if you plan to work part-time or consult in your new country.

Foreign tax credit. By claiming this valuable credit, you can reduce your U.S. tax liability by a dollar-for-dollar credit if you have paid income taxes to a foreign country on the same income. As a result, you are not taxed twice on the same earnings.

Totalization agreements. The U.S. has agreements preventing individuals who work overseas in certain countries from paying double Social Security taxes. Be sure to find out if such an agreement exists at the destination you are considering.

Roth IRAs and 401(k)s. Roth withdrawals are tax-free in the U.S., but withdrawals from traditional accounts are taxed as ordinary income no matter where you reside. You should consider your retirement distribution strategy and any potential U.S. tax liabilities.

As such, a tax advisor specializing in international tax law is not recommended — it’s usually essential. In the long run, they may be able to save you thousands of dollars by helping you navigate complex regulations, identify potential tax-saving strategies, and ensure compliance.

3. The Global Budget: Adapting to a New Cost of Living Reality

Many retirees go abroad to stretch their retirement savings further. Yes, this can be true. However, the actual savings will vary depending on where you go and what you want.

Start by comparing your current monthly budget in the U.S. with realistic estimates for life in your dream city. Don’t forget to include;

Housing. You may want to consider both short-term initial costs and long-term affordability.

Utilities and internet. Service providers for electricity, water, gas, trash collection, and reliable internet.

Transportation. A comparison of public transportation costs versus vehicle ownership and maintenance costs.

Healthcare and insurance. Medical insurance premiums, out-of-pocket expenses, and routine medical care costs.

Groceries and dining out. Typical food prices and restaurant prices in the area.

Travel back to the U.S. Consider the cost of periodic trips back home.

Visa and legal fees. Costs associated with maintaining residency.

Also, a financial buffer should be included to account for potential currency fluctuations. You can significantly lose purchasing power if you have retirement income primarily in the U.S. dollar, while your expenses are in the local currency.

4. The Global Safety Net: Planning for Healthcare Coverage Abroad

Healthcare is a top concern for retirees, and navigating foreign healthcare systems can be challenging. U.S. Medicare generally does not cover healthcare services received outside the country. Therefore, ensuring adequate healthcare is a non-negotiable aspect of planning your finances in your chosen country.

There are typically three main options for health coverage abroad;

Private international health insurance. Expats can choose from a variety of international health insurance plans. These plans can differ widely in terms of cost, coverage level, and geographic scope. You should compare different policies to find one that meets your budget and health needs.

Local health insurance. Legal residents, including retirees, can buy into the public healthcare system in some countries. Find out what the public system offers regarding eligibility requirements, costs, and coverage in your target destination.

Medical tourism considerations. It may be significantly cheaper to pay out-of-pocket for specific procedures, like dental work or elective surgeries, in some foreign countries. Nevertheless, this should not be your primary healthcare plan.

Maintaining U.S. Medicare. It might be prudent to maintain your Medicare coverage if you plan to return to the U.S. periodically. Consider the costs and benefits based on your anticipated travel frequency and health needs.

If you have long-term or chronic health conditions that require ongoing management, thoroughly research the healthcare availability in your chosen location before moving.

5. Global Banking: Rethinking Access to Your Funds Across Borders

You need a thoughtful approach when it comes to banking and accessing your money across borders. As such, here are some key steps to take;

Opening a local bank account. The easiest way to pay local bills and access cash in your new country is to open a local bank account. However, you may need a residency visa in some countries before you can open an account.

Keeping a U.S. account open. It is beneficial to maintain at least one U.S. bank account to receive Social Security payments and manage any ongoing expenses related to the U.S.

Utilizing international-friendly banks. Some global banks are in multiple countries and may offer more favorable currency conversion rates or waive foreign ATM withdrawal fees for their customers. Do your research on these options.

Monitoring currency exchange rates. You should monitor the fluctuations in currency exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and your chosen destination's local currency.

Leveraging international money transfer services. Compared to traditional bank transfers, online services like Wise (formerly TransferWise) and Revolut can be more affordable and faster.

Considering cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency allows faster and potentially cheaper international money transfers than traditional methods, such as banks or money transfer operators. Additionally, cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, can be used as a hedge against inflation in countries with unstable currencies. But, it's also important to be aware of tax implications and volatility.

6. Income Without Borders: Understanding Your Retirement Income Streams Abroad

If your retirement depends on fixed income sources like Social Security benefits, pensions, or annuities, it’s paramount to ensure you can access them reliably in your new home.

Social Security. There are many foreign countries where the Social Security Administration (SSA) can send payments, but not all of them. On the SSA website (ssa.gov), verify whether international payments are available for your specific destination.

Pensions. If you want to know the options available for currency conversion and the policies regarding foreign transfers, you should contact your pension provider.

IRAs and 401(k)s. You will still be subject to U.S. tax laws when withdrawing funds from U.S.-based retirement accounts. To minimize tax liabilities, plan your withdrawal strategy carefully.

Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs). If you are over 73, you may need to take Required Minimum Distributions from some retirement accounts. Even living abroad, you can incur significant penalties if you fail to take these distributions.

7. Planning for the Inevitable: Estate and Legal Considerations

In terms of estate planning and asset management, living abroad introduces several complications. To resolve these potential issues, take the following steps;

Update your will. Review and update your will to comply with both U.S. law and local laws in your new country of residence.

Establish a power of attorney. If you become incapacitated, you should grant power of attorney to a trusted individual in the U.S. and your new country.

Consider a trust. A living trust can manage assets across borders, and if properly administered, the probate process can be simplified in both jurisdictions.

Check inheritance laws. Some countries have "forced heirship" laws, which may dictate how your assets are distributed upon your death, potentially overriding the provisions of your will.

To ensure your estate plan reflects your wishes in both jurisdictions, consult a U.S. estate planning attorney and a legal expert in your chosen destination country.

8. Navigating Uncertainty: Protecting Against Political and Economic Instability

Nations that seem peaceful and stable can experience economic shifts or periods of political unrest at any time. Retirees, particularly those on fixed incomes, may be more vulnerable to these fluctuations.

To mitigate these risks, implement the following strategies;

Diversify your income and assets. Consider holding assets in the U.S. as well as your new country.

Maintain emergency funds in U.S. dollars. Keeping an emergency fund in U.S. dollars or a U.S. bank account can provide a safety net when unforeseen circumstances arise.

Explore dual citizenship or long-term residency options. You can enjoy greater legal security and stability in the country of your choice if you acquire dual citizenship or have a long-term, stable residency.

Stay informed. Follow local news outlets and pay attention to any advisories issued by the U.S. State Department regarding your country of residence.

9. Maintaining Ties: Don’t Burn Bridges Back Home

If you intend to move abroad permanently, maintaining certain connections with the U.S. can be invaluable;

Maintain a U.S. mailing address. This can simplify tax matters, banking communications, and voter registration.

Keep your U.S. driver's license (or obtain an international one). This can be useful if you need to return occasionally or make occasional visits.

Register with the U.S. embassy. If you register your presence with them, you can receive assistance from the U.S. embassy in your new country in case of an emergency.

Consider maintaining a small U.S. property or residence. This can be a fallback option if your circumstances abroad unexpectedly change.

In addition to providing peace of mind, this flexibility can be highly practical.

10. The Trial Run: Take a “Test Drive” Before Committing Fully

Spend three to six months living in your target destination before moving permanently. As a result of this “trial retirement,” you gain invaluable insights into;

Assess the climate, the community, and healthcare. Get a sense of the daily realities of the climate, interact with the local community, and evaluate the quality and accessibility of healthcare.

Refine your budget. You can refine your budget based on a more accurate understanding of the actual cost of living.

Adjust to the culture and daily life. Become familiar with the culture, learn daily routines, and assess your comfort level in the new environment.

Evaluate the distance from family and friends. Consider its emotional impact on you if you live far from your existing network of friends and family.

Often, short-term rental agreements and digital nomad visas make this transition and evaluation more convenient.

Final Thoughts: Charting a Course for a Financially Secure Global Retirement

Retiring abroad can be the start of a new chapter in your life. Realizing this dream, though, takes careful planning, research, and understanding the unique financial landscape of international living.

Don’t be afraid to weigh your options, run the numbers, and get expert advice. A little preparation and financial awareness could help you trade the familiar for the foreign and enjoy a richer, more adventurous, and even more affordable retirement.

FAQs

Can I really afford to retire abroad? How do I assess the cost of living?

Almost every aspiring expat retiree asks this question, and the answer is: it depends. In the same country, even within different regions, the cost of living varies dramatically from country to country. For instance, Portugal’s small towns are often more affordable than Paris’s.

How to assess the cost of living:

Thorough research is key. You shouldn’t rely on anecdotes. Explore online resources like Numbeo, Expatistan, and International Living for comparative cost-of-living information.

Create a detailed budget. Include the cost of utilities, groceries, transportation, healthcare, entertainment, and even occasional flights home.

"Test drive" your destination. Consider living like a local before moving permanently (a few weeks or months). In this immersion, you will get a realistic picture of what it costs to live on a daily basis.

Factor in your lifestyle. Are you planning to eat out frequently? Is a car necessary? What kind of lifestyle would you prefer, a busy city life or a quieter rural one? The lifestyle you choose will have a significant impact on your spending.

Often, retiring abroad is driven by a lower cost of living, which enables your pension, Social Security, and savings to stretch further. You can, however, ruin your dream if you miscalculate these costs.

If I move abroad, what will happen to my U.S. retirement accounts (401(k)s, IRAs)? Can I transfer them?

While living overseas, you can generally maintain your U.S.-based 401(k) and IRA accounts.

Maintaining accounts. Most U.S. financial institutions allow you to keep your retirement accounts open. In some cases, however, providers may be unable to provide services to non-residents, so you may have to transfer your IRA to another custodian that caters to expats (e.g., Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab).

Contributions. In general, IRAs require earned income to contribute, which may pose a problem if your only source of income is retirement distributions or if the FEIE fully excludes your foreign earnings.

Withdrawals. As usual, you can continue to take distributions from your U.S. retirement accounts. But, you still have to comply with U.S. income tax rules and early withdrawal penalties (if you are under 59 1/2).

Transferring funds. Generally, you cannot transfer funds directly from a tax-advantaged U.S. retirement account (such as a 401(k) or IRA) to a foreign retirement account without significant tax consequences. Typically, such a "transfer" would be treated as a taxable withdrawal from your U.S. account and a deposit into a non-qualified foreign account.

Double taxation on distributions. Although U.S. tax treaties often prevent double taxation on pension income, it's important to understand the specifics. While the U.S. does not tax withdrawals from Roth accounts (if qualified), some countries do. You may also have to pay taxes on your U.S. pension or Social Security benefits if you live in a foreign country.

Currency risk. When you have your retirement savings in U.S. dollars, you are at risk of currency exchange rate fluctuations. Your purchasing power will decrease when the U.S. dollar weakens against your local currency.

Consult with a financial advisor specializing in international retirement planning to optimize tax efficiency, manage currency risk, and strategize withdrawal plans.

What are the tax implications of retiring abroad as a U.S. citizen?

This is perhaps the most challenging financial issue for U.S. citizens retiring abroad. In addition to Eritrea, the U.S. has the only policy of taxing citizens regardless of where they reside. If your global income exceeds IRS thresholds, you must still file a U.S. federal tax return annually, even if living abroad.

Key tax considerations;

Worldwide income taxation. The U.S. taxes your income, including Social Security, pensions, investment income (dividends, interest, capital gains), and income from post-retirement work.

Foreign tax credit (Form 1116). By offering the Foreign Tax Credit, the U.S. prevents double taxation (paying taxes to the U.S. and your new home country). If you have paid income taxes to a foreign government, you can claim a credit against your U.S. tax liability. Usually, if your foreign tax rate is higher than or equal to your U.S. rate, this credit can eliminate your U.S. tax bill on that foreign income.

Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE —Form 2555). The FEIE does not generally apply to passive income such as pensions or Social Security benefits. It is mainly for "earned income" (wages, salaries, and self-employment).

Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR – FinCEN Form 114). When the aggregate value of all your foreign financial accounts (including bank and investment accounts) exceeds $10,000, you must report them to the Treasury Department. It is a reporting requirement, not a tax.

FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act). Under this law, foreign financial institutions must report information about accounts held by U.S. citizens to the IRS.

Tax treaties. Many tax treaties between the U.S. and other countries are designed to avoid double taxation and clarify which country has primary jurisdiction over certain types of income. In some cases, such as pension distributions, these treaties may offer relief, but the terms vary from country to country, so due diligence is required.

State taxes. You may still owe state income taxes if you still have ties to the state you last lived in (property, dependents, etc.).

Estate and gift taxes. No matter where they reside, U.S. citizens are subject to U.S. estate and gift taxes.

The process of navigating international tax laws is complex. It only takes one mistake to incur significant penalties or unexpected tax bills. Before moving abroad, it is highly recommended that you speak with a tax professional who specializes in U.S. expat taxation.

What about healthcare? Will Medicare cover me abroad?

There’s a common misconception that Medicare follows retirees overseas, which can be a significant financial burden for them. However, in most cases, Medicare Parts A and B do not cover healthcare services outside the U.S. In rare cases (such as if a foreign hospital is closer than a U.S. one in an emergency), Medicare Parts A and B cover healthcare services outside of the U.S.

As such, consider your options for healthcare abroad, such as:

Local public healthcare system. In many countries, public healthcare is well-developed. In some cases, you may be able to access local public healthcare at a significantly lower cost or even for free, if you establish legal residency and meet specific eligibility criteria (which might include paying into the local social security system).

Private international health insurance. For expats, this is a popular choice. With these plans, you can choose your own doctor and facility and have access to 24-hour emergency assistance. Age, health, and coverage level can all influence premiums. Make sure you compare plans carefully and shop around.

"Pay-as-you-go." Some expats choose to pay out-of-pocket for medical services when healthcare costs are low, especially for routine care. However, there is a significant risk associated with this for major emergencies or chronic conditions.

Keep Medicare Part A (hospital insurance). If you've paid Medicare taxes for enough years, Part A typically has no premium. You will be covered when you return to the U.S. for extended periods or major procedures.

Consider keeping Medicare Part B. Part B has a premium, but if you decide to return permanently to the U.S., you won't be penalized for late enrollment.

In general, healthcare expenses can be among the largest retirement expenses. To feel financially secure, you must understand your options and secure appropriate coverage.

Do I need to consult with experts before retiring abroad?

Absolutely, yes. Several aspects of retiring abroad are best navigated with the assistance of a professional.

International tax specialist. It is essential to have a thorough understanding of U.S. tax obligations, foreign tax laws, and tax treaties.

Financial advisor specializing in expats. Can help you strategize investments, manage income streams, and build a strong financial plan for an international lifestyle.

Immigration lawyer. It is essential to have a detailed understanding of visa requirements, residency requirements, and property ownership laws in the country of your choice.

Local experts. An accountant, lawyer, and real estate agent in your chosen country can provide insight into local laws, customs, and practicalities.

Ultimately, international finance, legal requirements, and tax laws are too complex to handle without professional assistance. Investing in professional guidance upfront can save time, money, and stress in the long run.

