Your One-Stop Shop For Green Loans

Did you know the average U.S. family spends $3,100 on energy and water bills alone every year? Not only is that a big hit to your wallet, but it’s a double punch to the climate, too. Our homes themselves are responsible for about 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. By installing energy- and water-saving features in your home, you can save money and the environment at the same time—a win-win for everyone.

To pay for those projects, though, you might need a green loan or a green mortgage, also known as an energy-efficient mortgage (EEM); you can also use a personal loan. Through these financing options, you can buy already-existing green homes or update regular homes to become green homes. Learn more about green loans and climate-friendly home improvements to understand how to tackle your project.

What Is a Green Loan?

The term “green loan” describes a loan that you take out to upgrade an existing home with water- and energy-saving features, or to buy a new home that already has these options. While there are specific loans called green loans, you may use a traditional personal loan or green mortgage, or EEM, to finance your project.

Here are three loan types you can use to pay for projects that lower your energy and water bills.

Green Loans

True green loans are commonly used for one-off, climate-friendly home improvement projects. For example, rather than doing an all-out retrofit of your home, you might just use a green loan to install solar panels or add more insulation to your home.

While true green loans aren’t very common, you can find them at some banks and credit unions. For example, Vermont State Employees Credit Union (VSECU) and Community First Credit Union (CFCU) are two institutions that offer green loans to members.

Personal Loans

Instead of a green loan, you also can take out a traditional personal loan. That’s because you can use personal loans for almost everything, including climate-friendly home improvements.

You can easily find and apply for personal loans through banks, credit unions and online lenders. However, you should still compare personal loans and green loans because you won’t know what terms you can receive through each loan until you shop around.

Green Mortgages

Green mortgages are generally known as energy-efficient mortgages (EEMs), and they’re easier to find than your typical green loan; you can even get an EEM through the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) or Federal Housing Administration (FHA).

The two main agencies that buy conventional mortgages—Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac—also allow for EEMs. Fannie has a dedicated program for green mortgages (HomeStyle Mortgage) while Freddie does not (it still accepts EEM loans, though). What’s more, you may even be able to get a conventional EEM through your neighborhood lender.

How Green Loans Work

Green loans, whether you’re using a traditional green loan or personal loan, are designed to help you pay for energy- and water-saving home improvements.

If you go the route of a true green loan, some institutions will require you to work with a certified installer, buy only equipment that meets certain standards or meet other requirements. Personal loans, on the other hand, don’t hold you to the same standards. However, both loan types are similar in function: receive the funds as a lump sum amount and repay the loan through monthly installments with interest.

Regardless if you go with a green loan or personal loan, you can use your funds to pay for the following improvements:

LED lights

Triple-pane windows

Energy-efficient doors

Water-efficient appliances

Programmable thermostats

Low-flow showers and toilets

Adding more insulation to your home

Solar panel arrays and battery setups

Tankless water heaters or solar water heaters

Landscaping, such as rain gardens or tree windbreaks

You can sometimes use green loans to pay for things that increase your home’s resilience to natural disasters, too, such as retrofitting your home for earthquake safety, hurricanes or wildfires.

How Green Mortgages Work

If you need to do more than a one-off project, such as purchasing a home, you’ll need to look toward a green mortgage. Through a mortgage, you can receive a certain amount of money for a set amount of time, such as 30 years, and repay the amount through monthly payments with interest.

You can use green mortgages, or EEMs, to do three things:

Buy an already-existing property that’s energy-efficient

Buy a non-energy-efficient property and convert it to an energy-efficient property

Convert your existing home to an energy-efficient property using funds from a cash-out refinance

How to Get a Green Loan

So you want to make your house more climate-friendly, now it’s time to secure a loan to help you pay for those improvements. Whether you want a green loan, personal loan or EEM, you’ll need to understand the application process to secure the necessary financing.

Applying for a green loan or a traditional personal loan generally follows the same process:

Check your credit score and eligibility Shop and compare lenders Submit your application online or in-person Wait for an approval Repay your debt through monthly installments

Getting an EEM, on the other hand, is a bit more comprehensive, especially if you plan on renovating an existing property. You’ll typically need to follow these steps:

Check your credit score and eligibility Shop and compare lenders Have the home’s current value appraised Have a home energy audit done—which confirms the home is energy-efficient or will be energy-efficient after the improvements are completed, and outlines the estimated monthly energy savings and the value of the energy efficiency measures, according to Energy Star The lender will take the home’s current value and the cost of the upgrade into account and issue you a single loan for the purchase price plus the upgrade cost Pay off the loan through fixed monthly payments

Pros of Green Loans

Lower interest rates: Depending on the program, your lender might offer a rate discount for taking out a green loan. You might be able to get a better rate on a true green loan than if you’d taken out a personal loan or a regular mortgage, for example.

Depending on the program, your lender might offer a rate discount for taking out a green loan. You might be able to get a better rate on a true green loan than if you’d taken out a personal loan or a regular mortgage, for example. Higher loan limits: Green mortgages may allow you to borrow more than the house is currently worth, so you can use the extra cash to make energy-efficient improvements.

Green mortgages may allow you to borrow more than the house is currently worth, so you can use the extra cash to make energy-efficient improvements. Cost savings: Green loans can help lower your utility bills. LEED-certified homes (the gold standard for energy efficiency) save an average of 15% on energy costs. Considering the average U.S. family spends $3,100 on energy and water bills annually, that translates into $465 ($3,100 x 0.15) in savings, on average, per year.

Cons of Green Loans

Requires personalized solutions: Unless you have a home energy assessment done, it can be tough to know where your dollars will have the most impact. If you buy an expensive solar panel array but live in a shady forest, for example, other options might serve you better.

Unless you have a home energy assessment done, it can be tough to know where your dollars will have the most impact. If you buy an expensive solar panel array but live in a shady forest, for example, other options might serve you better. Interest may cancel out your savings: Some green projects offer marginal savings over a long time span. If you’re paying interest on a loan, it could negate those savings, so you’ll need to do the math carefully.

Some green projects offer marginal savings over a long time span. If you’re paying interest on a loan, it could negate those savings, so you’ll need to do the math carefully. May require extra documentation: Green loans sometimes require more documentation than traditional loans. For example, an EEM might require you to get a home energy assessment done, which isn’t required with traditional mortgages.

