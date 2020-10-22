Your Most Important Investment

Investing; a pillar within the wealth management industry and the very thing every advisor and fiduciary needs to be well versed in.

As we all continue to experience the ebb and flow of the global pandemic, civil unrest and economic volatility, one thing has become very clear; our priority of understanding what the best investment is for our clients as well as ourselves could and should be shifting.

We often talk about investments in terms of future industry projections, previous company performance, and expected rates of return that yield positive benefits to our clients’ bank accounts. The truth is that the foundation of making good investments is built on one very simple yet incredibly complex principle: trust.

Trust that clients put in advisors, trust that advisors put in analysts, and trust that advisors have in themselves. Ponder the last part of that sentence, “trust that advisors have in themselves”, where and how does an advisor build and cultivate trust in themselves to ensure they are truly doing what is right by the clients they serve? How often have you asked yourself or your colleagues that question?

Building and cultivating trust within yourself is defined by the quality of investing you do within yourself. This is by far the most important investment any one of us can make. Current times have shown all of us just how important leadership, emotional regulation, strong communication, and value alignment echoes with every relationship we have. Clients look to their advisors for direction and leadership. If an advisor is not well rooted in their understanding of who they are as a leader, professional, human being, community servant, and influencer there are serious disjunctures that can cause issues down the line.

Creating and building an infrastructure for yourself that is defined by time spent in introspective reflection and entrenched in exploration through the many components that define you as a human being is paramount. A simple way to begin this investment is defining the kind of person you think you are. Write it down on paper and elaborate on the actions that support the way in which you perceive your personality and how others interpret it. The thing about leading others and building their trust is that it has very little to do with the way in which we think we are leading or interacting, rather, it has everything to do with how well we understand how others are interpreting and embodying what we are saying/doing why. Cultivating this skillset starts with a habitual dive (every day) into the inner layers that define who you are as a person as opposed to who the industry or other colleagues persuade you to be.

Clients thirst for authenticity because it is the gateway to trust and mutually beneficial interactions. Authenticity stems from the honesty one has within themselves which is a direct reflection of how well someone truly understands every facet of their being. It is so easy to chalk character and personality nuances to “that’s just how I am” or “this is how everyone else does it” without understanding WHY you are choosing to interact or behave in a particular manner. Unveiling these elements requires an investment of your time, emotion and thoughts and is by far the best investment you can ever make. Being the authentic and honest version of you exponentiates that impact and value you can bring to clients, colleagues, family members as well as the entire financial services industry.

The time for you to start investing in yourself is now. You are the one thing that will ALWAYS appreciate in value as each day that goes by affords you the opportunity to make a better life for yourself through a deeper understanding of your purpose as a professional and as a human being.

