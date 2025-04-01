Your Money Is More Powerful Than You Think

Lately, I've been thinking a lot about eggs.

But not for the reason you're probably expecting.

At the end of February, a movement called the economic blackout started making waves online. It was a 24-hour grassroots boycott where people pledged to spend nothing — not on groceries, not on gas, not on Amazon's convenient but insidious "Buy Now" button. The idea? To show that everyday consumers still hold real power over billion-dollar corporations. That if enough of us stop spending, even for a single day, companies will notice.

I loved seeing people fired up about it.

Because I've always believed in the power of voting with your dollar — the idea that every purchase we make is a tiny endorsement of the way a company does business. Which brings us back to eggs.

For nearly 20 years, I've been on my own one-man crusade against factory-farmed eggs, committing to spend a little extra on pasture-raised eggs. Not because they were trendy (at the time, they were barely a thing), but because I didn't like the alternative: cramped cages, miserable conditions, big agribusiness profiting off suffering. So I put my money where my values were.

And guess what? I wasn't the only one.

Over time, enough people made the same choice, and now pasture-raised and free-range eggs — once a niche product — are everywhere. In fact, conventional eggs, which used to account for more than 90% of the U.S. egg supply, now make up less than two thirds. Consumer demand made it happen.

Which brings me back to the big question: Does voting with your dollar actually work?

Can individual choices truly move the needle? Or is it all just a feel-good myth?

Let's take a closer look.

The Myth That One Person Can't Make a Difference

At its core, voting with your dollar is about choice.

Every time we buy something — whether it's a cup of coffee, a pair of shoes, or a tank of gas — we're making a decision about what kind of businesses and practices we support. It's capitalism's version of a ballot box, except instead of filling in little bubbles, we're swiping our credit cards.

Buy a locally made product instead of a mass-produced one? You just sent a message that craftsmanship and small business matter. Opt for fair-trade chocolate over the cheaper stuff? You're saying ethical sourcing is worth paying extra for.

And while a single purchase might not seem like much, when enough people make the same choice, companies notice. Because at the end of the day, corporations don't change their behavior out of the goodness of their hearts. They change when it's profitable to do so.

Look at the rise of organic food. Twenty years ago, if you wanted organic milk or produce, you had to hunt it down at specialty stores — and pay a premium for it. But consumer demand grew, and now even Walmart stocks organic bananas.

The same goes for sustainability in fashion. Once upon a time, eco-conscious clothing brands were a tiny, expensive niche. Today, major retailers tout their sustainable lines, not because they suddenly developed a moral compass, but because shoppers started prioritizing it.

That's the power of voting with your dollar. It's not just about what you buy — it's about shaping what businesses offer in the first place.

And if you're rolling your eyes reading this, thinking,"Meredith, aren't you a little too old to still believe in this kind of idealistic nonsense?" I get it. It's easy to feel like one purchase — one decision — doesn't matter.

After all, you're just one person. One customer. One receipt in a sea of billions.

So what's the point of spending a little extra on an ethical brand when most people are still grabbing the cheaper option? Or skipping a company with questionable labor practices when they're still making billions every quarter?

The idea that individual spending choices can move the needle on something as massive as a billion-dollar corporation certainly feels far-fetched.

But here's the thing: Big shifts don't start big.

They start with a handful of people making a different choice. Then a few more. Then a few more. Until suddenly, what seemed niche or idealistic starts looking normal.

Think about how the food industry has changed. It wasn't that long ago that plant-based milk was a weird health-store thing. Now? Almond and oat milk have prime real estate at Starbucks. Consumers wanted it, so companies adapted.

Or take the beauty industry. A decade ago, cruelty-free and "clean" beauty products were rare. Now, brands like CoverGirl and Maybelline slap cruelty-free labels on their products because they know people are paying attention.

This is how real change happens — not through a single person making a perfect choice, but through millions of people making small ones, over and over again.

The "my one purchase won't matter" mentality is exactly what corporations want you to believe. Because if enough of us decide it does matter?

They'll have no choice but to listen.

When Boycotts Work — And When They Don't

If voting with your dollar is the "yes" side of consumer power — actively choosing where to spend — then boycotts are the "no."

They're the financial equivalent of walking out in protest, a way to tell companies: We see what you're doing, and we're not funding it.

And sometimes? They work.

One of the most famous examples is the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955. After Rosa Parks' arrest, Black residents of Montgomery refused to ride the buses, cutting deeply into the transit system's revenue. After more than a year of financial strain, the city had no choice but to desegregate buses.

More recently, we've seen brands scramble to course-correct after consumer backlash. Nike faced calls for a boycott after featuring Colin Kaepernick in an ad — only for sales to increase as supporters rallied behind the brand. Meanwhile, Bud Light's attempt at inclusive marketing sparked a boycott that led to a sharp drop in sales, proving that consumer spending (or withholding it) has real consequences.

But here's the tricky part: Not all boycotts work.

For a boycott to be effective, three things usually need to be true:

1) It's highly visible. Companies need to feel the heat. If a boycott doesn't get media attention or cause noticeable financial strain, they have little incentive to change.

2) It's sustained. A weekend of outrage followed by business as usual? That doesn't move the needle. The Montgomery Bus Boycott lasted over a year. Most modern boycotts fizzle out in days.

3) It has a clear goal. The most effective boycotts demand specific action. Without that, companies might just ride out the storm and wait for consumers to forget.

The recent economic blackout was an interesting test of consumer power. A 24-hour spending freeze isn't enough to make long-term change, but it sent a message — millions of people were willing to participate, proving that everyday consumers are unhappy with the status quo... and paying attention.

And if that awareness sticks?

Companies will be watching.

How to Vote With Your Dollar — Without Blowing Your Budget

Let's be honest... voting with your dollar isn't always the cheapest option.

Whether you care about sustainability, American-made goods, worker pay, small businesses, or just want to avoid a company you disagree with, aligning your spending with your values can sometimes cost more.

And that's where things get tricky. Because while it's great to say, support businesses that reflect your values, the reality is — most of us don't have an unlimited budget to do so with every purchase.

But here's the good news: It's not all or nothing.

You don't have to overhaul your entire shopping list overnight. You don't have to spend more than you can afford. And you definitely don't have to be perfect for your spending choices to make an impact.

Instead, think of voting with your dollar as a spectrum, not a switch. You don't have to do everything — you just have to do something.

Here's how to make it work for you.

1) Decide What Actually Matters to You

Not every purchase is a statement. And not every issue is something you feel strongly about.

So before you stress about spending exactly right, start by asking:

- What do I actually care about? Maybe it's buying American-made, shopping local, or supporting women-owned businesses.

- Where does my spending make the biggest impact? If you eat eggs every morning, choosing a brand that aligns with your values might be worth it. If you buy a new phone once every five years, maybe that's not the best battleground.

- What am I already spending money on? If you love coffee, you could swap to a brand that better aligns with your beliefs. If you're already planning to buy a new pair of sneakers, you might as well buy from a company you like.

Prioritize the things that make sense for you — not what anyone else says you should care about.

2) Buy Less, But Buy Better

Not everything that costs more is better — but sometimes, spending a little extra means getting something that lasts longer.

- A well-made jacket might cost more upfront, but if it lasts five years instead of one, you've actually spent less over time.

- A coffee maker from a company with solid reviews and good policies might save you from buying a cheap one that breaks in a year.

- A high-quality skillet might be more expensive than a cheap nonstick pan — but it won't need to be replaced every two years.

Of course, this approach doesn't work for everything. But when it makes sense, spending a little more once can mean spending less overall — without sacrificing your values.

3) Use Swaps, Secondhand, and Workarounds

If something feels out of reach financially, there's almost always a workaround.

- Check secondhand first. Whether it's furniture, electronics, or clothes, you can often find high-quality versions of what you need at a fraction of the price.

- Look for alternatives. If a brand you don't want to support dominates a market, check smaller or lesser-known companies offering the same thing.

- DIY when possible. Sometimes, skipping the store entirely is an option — whether that means baking your own bread, fixing your old jeans, or swapping goods with friends instead of buying new.

You don't have to spend more to spend better. Sometimes, you just have to get creative.

4) Find Affordable Brands That Align With Your Values

Contrary to popular belief, not everything that aligns with your values has to be expensive.

Many companies are actively working to make their products more accessible, and shopping in line with your priorities doesn't always mean breaking the bank. Some examples:

- Big-box stores that now carry small-business brands (Target, Walmart, even Costco)

- Discount retailers with better sourcing policies (Thrive Market, outlet stores)

- Budget-friendly companies with clear policies on labor, sourcing, or sustainability

Whatever issue matters most to you, chances are, there's an affordable way to support it — you just have to look.

5) Give Yourself Credit for the Small Stuff

Let's say you want to stop shopping at a certain store, but it's the only place that carries what you need at a price you can afford.

Are you failing? No.

You're making the best choice for your life right now.

Consumer activism isn't about perfection — it's about intention. Every single purchase you make that aligns with your values is a win, even if you can't do it every time.

- If you support a small business once a month instead of defaulting to Amazon, that's a win.

- If you swap one everyday product for a version that better aligns with your beliefs, that's a win.

- If you simply think about where your money is going instead of mindlessly spending, that's a win.

It's not about doing everything — it's about doing something. And when enough people make small, thoughtful choices, those choices add up.

So… Does Your Spending Actually Make a Difference?

The short answer? Yes.

But not in the "one big purchase changes everything" kind of way.

Real change happens slowly, collectively, over time. It happens when enough people decide to make small, intentional choices — whether that's choosing a different brand, supporting a local shop, or skipping a company whose values don't align with theirs.

It happens when consumer demand pushes businesses to offer new options. When companies realize they have to adapt — or risk losing customers.

And most importantly? It happens when we stop believing we're powerless.

Because the truth is, every purchase is a vote. Not a decisive, election-ending vote, but one that gets counted all the same. And just like in any vote, the more people who show up, the bigger the impact.

So, the next time you pull out your wallet, ask yourself:

Where do I want my money to go?

Who do I want to support?

What message am I sending — even in the smallest way?

Because if we don't decide where our money goes, someone else will decide for us.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.