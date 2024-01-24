Your iPhone May Become Your New AI Assistant: Apple Hints At A Future With Self-Thinking Devices With On-Device AI

Recently spotted acquisition reports, job postings, and academic papers indicate that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is purportedly escalating efforts to bring generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its iPhones. The move makes sense since on-device generative AI is the next big movement in the smartphone world, as showcased by Samsung with its newly launched Galaxy S24 series.

What Happened: According to a Financial Times report, Apple’s plan to bolster the integration of generative AI technology into iPhones is part of the company’s larger aim to improve its devices’ capabilities and spur innovation in the tech sector. There is plenty of proof that the iPhone maker is moving aggressively towards AI and ML.

Starting with the iPhone maker investing the highest in AI among its peers, including Meta, Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, and many others. Also, the company’s recent hardware innovations are indicative of its AI ambitions with the M3 Max processor for MacBooks, enabling AI developers to handle massive data workloads, and the S9 chip in Apple Watch, allowing Siri to function offline. The iPhone 15’s A17 Pro chip features a neural engine, accelerating AI processes. Apple’s breakthrough in running LLMs on-device using Flash memory facilitates faster, offline data processing.

Why It Matters: The AI race in the tech industry is heating up, with companies such as Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) all striving to deliver generative AI across their devices.

Apple plans to supercharge Siri with exclusive on-device AI features for its iPhone 16 model. It will be a critical step in this race as the Cupertino giant is known for its unique way of integrating trending technology into its devices. It would be interesting to see how Apple’s iOS shapes up with AI additions to the current mix. Furthermore, a recent research paper suggests that the company may also introduce on-device generative AI capabilities on older iPhones, which will also be an interesting move to look forward to.

Competitors have also made strides in this field. Google recently introduced an AI core update on its Pixel 8 Pro device, and Samsung launched new flagship smartphones loaded with AI features. Apple’s decision to accelerate the integration of generative AI in its devices is crucial for maintaining its competitive edge in this rapidly evolving tech landscape.

