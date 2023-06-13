Your Home Reeks Of Wildfire Smoke. Will Insurance Pay For The Refresh?

Smoky orange haze from hundreds of wildfires in Canada engulfed much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. in early June. The thick smoke penetrated homes and apartments, in many places depositing soot and odor and making it harder for people to breathe.

If your walls and furniture have been left smelling like an ashtray and require a deep cleaning, or if you need a respirator mask to go outside, will any of the cost be covered by insurance?

Insurance industry professionals say that depends on your individual situation and your policy.

Regardless, the issue is likely to come up again and again, now that climate change is leading to larger, more frequent wildfires.

What’s Covered in Your Home?

“Generally speaking, smoke [damage] is covered under a home or renter’s policy from a covered peril, such as fire,” said Loretta Worters, media relations vice president at the Insurance Information Institute. That includes damage to personal items, such as clothing or electronic gadgets. But “most people would not likely experience smoke damage from so far away,” she added in an email.

It’s not clear whether a smoky stench constitutes smoke damage under most policies.

“It’s kind of a new precedent, with smoke coming from wildfires,” says Connecticut Insurance Department spokesperson Mary Quinn. She says that smoke damage is typically covered in homeowners insurance policies, but if that damage is “solely from the smell,” you may not be able to claim it.

People whose homes have been affected by wildfire smoke can find out the particulars of their coverage by looking at their homeowners or renters policy or checking with their insurance agent.

What About Health Concerns?

The wildfire smoke polluted the air in a number of major metropolitan areas, including Boston, Detroit, Hartford, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Some sporting events, concerts and even Broadway shows were affected by the bad air quality and hundreds of flights were delayed because of poor visibility.

To protect yourself from wildfire smoke in the air, the Environmental Protection Agency advises wearing an N95 respirator mask. The agency also stresses the need to keep indoor air as cool and clean as possible.

Does Health Insurance Pay for Masks and Home Air Purifiers?

Coverage under health care plans would depend on the “direction of a physician and the determination of medical necessity,” said Quinn in an email. N95 masks are eligible for FSA or HSA reimbursement; air purifiers may also be, if you have a letter of medical necessity from your doctor.

If you were hoping for coverage of those expenses under Medicare Part B, you’re out of luck. Ordinarily, certain respiratory items, such as oxygen containers and tubing, can be categorized as durable medical equipment—and thus 80% covered after the deductible is met—if they are prescribed by a health care provider.

But in a June 9 statement, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said respirator masks and air purifiers don’t qualify “because they are categorized as environmental control equipment and not considered primarily medical in nature.”

Again, it’s safest to check with your insurance company to find out the specifics of your coverage.

Those with additional questions about their coverage, or who believe their claims have been wrongly denied, can contact their state’s insurance department for further guidance.

