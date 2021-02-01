Your Home Insurance Won’t Cover This

Your home insurance covers a lot of strange and unexpected worst-case scenarios, like meteor hits and riots.

While you can rest easy knowing that you’ll be able to file a claim if space debris hits your home, there are more common problems that are not covered by home insurance.

While it’s good to know what your policy covers, it’s equally important to understand what’s not covered. Here are some common problems that homeowners insurance typically excludes.

Home Insurance Has Significant Coverage Gaps for Natural Disasters

One of the biggest and most costly mistakes you can make when it comes to home insurance is assuming your policy covers damage caused by all natural disasters. In reality you might need a mix of additional coverage types, depending on where you live.

For example, flood damage is excluded from standard home insurance policies. For flood coverage you’ll need to buy a separate flood insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurer.

And here’s where it gets a bit tricky, because flooding is also caused by other disasters. For example, earthquakes can cause flooding when broken dams cause a river to overflow. But a typical earthquake insurance policy also excludes damage from floods, which means you may need to augment your earthquake coverage with a flood insurance policy, if that’s a concern.

Hurricanes can be equally confusing. If you live in an area affected by hurricanes, a good hurricane insurance plan is a mix of flood insurance and home insurance. Residents in some coastal areas also need to add separate wind insurance.

Since coverage for natural disasters can be multi-layered, it’s a good idea to speak with a home insurance agent.

Water Damage: It’s Complicated

Flood damage isn’t the only type of water threat that can cause major financial headaches. While home insurance covers water damage from burst pipes, accidental leaks and roof leaks, other types of water damage are commonly excluded.

For example, water backups through sewers and drains are common problems that can be caused by heavy storms, debris causing a clog, sump pump failures and even a root invasion in your yard.

But water that backs up through a sewer or drain and damages your home is excluded in a standard home insurance policy. You’ll typically need to buy extra coverage (sometimes called sump pump and water backup coverage).

Here’s another water-damage wrinkle: Neglect.

Your home insurance policy requires you to properly maintain your home. If you don’t, you could have insurance claims denied. For example, if you turned off the heat in your home and a pipe bursts, you could have the claim denied. This would be a costly mistake. The average claim amount for water damage or freezing is about $10,900, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Home Insurance Won’t Bail Out a Rogue Renovation Project

If you’re looking to renovate your home, don’t go rogue. Depending on the size and scope of the renovation, you might need building permits from your town. If you fail to obtain the proper permits or meet building codes, a building inspector could shut down your renovation or tell you to tear it down and start over. Home insurance won’t cover the cost of a rebuild.

A standard home insurance policy doesn’t cover problems under “ordinance or law” if a building inspector requires you to stop a renovation or start over. That means you won’t be able to file a claim for demolition, new materials and additional labor.

Bottom line: if you’re planning to renovate, get the proper permits. And it’s a good idea to speak with your home insurance agent to see if you need to adjust your home insurance for renovations. If the project increases the value of your home or personal belongings, you may need to increase your coverage levels.

Home Insurance Won’t Clean Up a Home-Sharing Mess

If you use a service like Airbnb or HomeAway to rent out your home for extra cash, make sure you understand your insurance options. Home-sharing is considered “business use” of your home and your homeowners insurance policy won’t foot the bill if a mishap occurs while you’re renting out your place.

For example, if a home-sharing guest injures themselves on your property, your home insurance liability insurance won’t cover medical bills. Likewise, if a guest throws a raging party that results in property damage, don’t expect home insurance to pick up the tab.

If you’re going to rent out your home, look into a home-sharing insurance policy and make sure it doesn’t have any significant coverage gaps. A good home-sharing policy will have liability coverage, which pays for injuries and property damage to others. But a better home-sharing insurance policy has additional coverage types, like coverage for your personal belongings or even infestation coverage for bed bugs.

Other Things Home Insurance Won’t Cover

Here a few more common exclusions in a standard home insurance policy:

Intentional loss. Home insurance won’t cover you for intentional acts. For example, if you purposely set your shed on fire, home insurance won’t pay.

Home insurance won’t cover you for intentional acts. For example, if you purposely set your shed on fire, home insurance won’t pay. Power failure. A standard home insurance policy won’t cover problems caused by power failure or other utility services that take place off your premises—for example, if your electric company temporarily disables power for routine maintenance. However, your policy might cover food spoilage caused by power failure due to a problem covered by the policy, such as a fallen tree that knocks out a power line.

A standard home insurance policy won’t cover problems caused by power failure or other utility services that take place off your premises—for example, if your electric company temporarily disables power for routine maintenance. However, your policy might cover food spoilage caused by power failure due to a problem covered by the policy, such as a fallen tree that knocks out a power line. Wear and tear. Home insurance covers sudden and accidental problems, like water damage caused by a tree falling on your roof in a thunderstorm. But it won’t cover problems caused by deterioration and normal wear and tear, like water leaks caused by worn shingles.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.