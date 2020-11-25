Your Guide To Charitable Giving For The Holidays

At the end of a long, difficult year, with millions of Americans unemployed and struggling to get food on the table, you may feel moved to be extra generous this holiday season.

A June report by Fidelity Charitable found that charitable giving increased during the first four months of 2020. The report analyzed about 140,000 Fidelity Charitable giving accounts from January 1 to April 30 and found grants totaled $2.4 billion during the time period, accounting for a 16% increase from the same period in 2019. Grants to free food programs skyrocketed 667% nationwide. Since charitable giving tends to spike at the end of the year, it’s likely nonprofits will see another notable increase this season.

Not everyone is in a position to donate money this year—and that’s okay. Economists are sounding the alarm on the U.S. economy heading for a “double-dip” recession early next year if lawmakers don’t pass another economic aid relief bill. Millions of Americans are relying on things like eviction moratoriums and student loan payment forbearance to stay afloat and no one should feel guilty if they can’t give back monetarily this year.

But if you are in a position to make charitable contributions, you likely want your dollars to make the biggest impact possible. These tips can help you navigate your giving this year.

How to Choose a Nonprofit to Donate to

Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer of Charity Navigator, a nonprofit dedicated to evaluating other nonprofits, says “donors should give with their hearts, but also give with their heads.” He recommends that you find a nonprofit that aligns with your passion, whether it be equality or education, and then evaluating each one on how they support that passion.

Scally gives the broad example of medical charities; they could be supporting the industry by funding research, or engaging in advocacy or education. Evaluating the approach the nonprofit takes in support of the cause, and determining if it’s something you want to invest in, can help you narrow down your options.

Consumers should also ensure the nonprofit is a legitimate nonprofit registered with the IRS. You can do this research through the IRS Tax Exempt Organization search, which keeps a running record of organizations eligible to receive tax-deductible charitable contributions. Scally adds that nonprofits usually disclose this information, or a tool like Charity Navigator can also help track it down.

Another important consideration: How do consumers know their donation is being used efficiently and effectively? In other words, how might they know they’re sending money to an organization that will use it to make a direct impact?

This usually comes down to a program-expense ratio. This metric measures the relationship between program expenses for direct mission-related work versus the organization’s total expenses, like marketing or overhead costs. Scally says the go-to threshold for an organization’s program-expense ratio is usually 70%, meaning that percentage goes directly toward the cause and not back into the organization.

Resources to Help You Donate Wisely

You might already have a nonprofit organization in mind to donate to—and if so, great! If you don’t, however, sifting through thousands of organizations online could be an overwhelming task.

Reviewing online charity databases can simplify this process.

Charity Navigator, for example, evaluates charities based on their financial health and accountability and transparency. The organization evaluates 501(c)(3) public charities that have generated at least $1 million in revenue for two consecutive years, among other criteria, and will rank a charity on a scale of four stars.

Users can search for a charity on Charity Navigator by name or browse by categories like animal charities, health, education, religion, research and public policy, and also curates “hot topic” lists for charities relevant to current events, like its Black-founded nonprofits list and Covid-19 response nonprofits list. Users can also donate directly to nonprofits of their choice through Charity Navigator with no additional fees, meaning all of the contribution goes directly to the selected nonprofit.

GuideStar is another resource that can be used to find information about nonprofits. The organization does not evaluate nonprofits, but provides what it describes as unbiased information to help donors make educated decisions about which nonprofits to donate to. GuideStar provides basic information like financials and legitimacy, but also details on the organization’s strategies and measures of progress toward its cause.

Should You Contribute to Crowdfunding?

The pandemic has left many Americans reeling financially. Many have long since used their $1,200 stimulus checks and some have turned to crowdfunding for financial help.

Crowdfunding platforms, like GoFundMe, have seen an increase in fundraisers for basic expenses by people affected by the pandemic; more than $100 million has been raised for basic living expenses on GoFundMe so far this year, a 150% increase from 2019 and more than any previous year, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

You might come across these campaigns on social media or in the news and feel compelled to donate. But you should keep in mind that GoFundMe and other platforms like it (such as Fundly) are for-profit, meaning all of the donation won’t go directly to the person running the campaign. GoFundMe charges a payment processing fee, plus $0.30 per donation. Charities on its platform that are “flex” customers are also charged a 3% platform fee.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t contribute to crowdfunding campaigns. As the Wall Street Journal article points out, some people are relying on these campaigns to supplement their income or help pay their rent.

Individuals donating to crowdsourcing campaigns should be aware of the costs associated with the platform, and keep in mind that there’s no way of verifying that the recipient will actually use the money for what they said they would (similar to a couple who raised over $400,000 for a homeless man, but then spent most of the money on gambling, vacations, a luxury car and more for themselves).

Even small business owners are turning to crowdfunding platforms to try to survive during the pandemic. Donating to them brings the same risks as donating to individual campaigns.

There are also reports of people sharing their stories of struggle on social media platforms with solicitations for money through apps like CashApp or Venmo. This type of contribution comes with risk if you can’t verify the person or their story. Proceed with caution.

Shop Local

Donating to nonprofits can help causes that consumers are interested in supporting. But small businesses are also hurting because of the pandemic, and could be another potential place to support monetarily this holiday season.

A May 2020 report by Facebook in tandem with the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) found medium and small businesses (SMBs) are struggling greatly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More than a quarter (28%) said their biggest challenge they would face over the next few months was cash flow, and 20% said their biggest challenge would be a lack of demand.

Shopping local for holiday needs can help support these small businesses. Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 28 this year. Individuals can show their support by purchasing their holiday gifts from a local small business, or their meals from local restaurants instead of turning to big brands like Amazon for their shopping.

Don’t Forget the Tax Benefits

The CARES Act coronavirus relief package signed into law in March provides Americans with additional tax benefits this year.

Before the CARES Act, taxpayers could only deduct charitable giving if they chose to itemize their deductions.The CARES Act now allows taxpayers to take up to a $300 charitable contribution on their taxes, regardless of if they itemize or not.

The deduction limit of $300 applies to both single and married couples, meaning if a couple decides to donate $600, they can only deduct $300. Also, the donation must be a cash contribution to a qualifying organization so your clothing donation to Goodwill won’t qualify.

To take advantage of this deduction, you should keep records of your donations and double check that the nonprofit you’re donating to is a tax-exempt organization recognized by the IRS.

