Your Guide To Charitable Giving For The 2021 Holidays

While we’re slowly emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, there are still millions of Americans who are left out of the recovery. Those fortunate enough to find themselves on the positive side of things may be looking for ways to give back to those in need this year.

Charitable giving has increased since the pandemic began—and there are no signs of it slowing down. An August 2021 survey by Fidelity Charitable found that 90% of donors plan to give the same or more in 2021 than they did in 2020.

If you’re in a position to make charitable donations, you likely want your dollars to make the biggest impact possible. These tips can help you navigate your giving on Giving Tuesday—or any day.

How to Choose a Nonprofit for Your Donation

Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer of Charity Navigator, a nonprofit dedicated to evaluating other nonprofits, says “donors should give with their hearts, but also give with their heads.” He recommends that you find a nonprofit that aligns with your passion, whether it’s equality or education, and then evaluate each one on how they support that passion.

Scally gives the broad example of medical charities; they could be supporting the industry by funding research, or engaging in advocacy or education.

You should ensure the nonprofit is a legitimate nonprofit registered with the IRS. You can do this research through the IRS Tax Exempt Organization search, which keeps a running record of organizations eligible to receive tax-deductible charitable contributions. Scally adds that nonprofits usually disclose this information, or a tool like Charity Navigator can also help track it down.

Another important consideration: How do you know your donation is being used efficiently and effectively? Will your money directly impact the cause?

This usually comes down to a program-expense ratio. This metric measures the relationship between program expenses for direct mission-related work versus the organization’s total expenses, like marketing or overhead costs.

Scally says the go-to threshold for an organization’s program-expense ratio is usually 70%, meaning that 70% goes directly toward the cause and not back into the organization. This is one of the performance metrics Charity Navigator uses to rate charities.

Resources to Help You Donate Wisely

You might already have a nonprofit organization in mind to donate to—and if so, great! If you don’t, however, sifting through thousands of organizations online can be overwhelming.

Searching online charity databases can simplify this process.

Charity Navigator, for example, evaluates charities based on their financial health, accountability and transparency. The organization evaluates 501(c)(3) public charities that have generated at least $1 million in revenue for two consecutive years, among other criteria, and will rank a charity on a scale of four stars.

Users can search for a charity on Charity Navigator by name or browse by categories like animal charities, health, education, religion, research and public policy. It also curates “hot topic” lists for charities relevant to current events, like its Black-founded nonprofits list and Covid-19 response nonprofits list.

Through Charity Navigator, users can donate directly to nonprofits of their choice. None of the fees donated via the platform go to Charity Navigator, but there are third-party processing fees by the services used to process and disburse each donation, such as bank transfers.

GuideStar is another resource that can be used to find information about nonprofits. The organization does not evaluate nonprofits, but provides what it describes as unbiased information to help donors make educated decisions about which nonprofits to donate to.

GuideStar provides basic information like financials and legitimacy, as well as the organization’s strategies and measures of progress toward its cause. GuideStar will prompt you to make a free account after viewing more than one charity.

Should You Contribute to Crowdfunding?

Crowdfunding platforms, like GoFundMe, saw massive increases in donations during the onset of the pandemic. Between March 1 and August 31, 2020, the GoFundMe community raised over $625 million for frontline workers, small businesses, support organizations and more.

As stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits have become distant memories, some Americans are turning to crowdfunding for help.

You might come across these campaigns on social media or in the news and feel compelled to donate. But you should keep in mind that GoFundMe and other platforms like it (such as Fundly) are for-profit, meaning all of the donations won’t go directly to the person running the campaign.

GoFundMe charges a payment processing fee, plus $0.30 per donation. Charities on its platform that are “flex” customers are also charged a 3% platform fee.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t contribute to crowdfunding campaigns. As the Wall Street Journal points out, some people rely on these campaigns to supplement their income or help pay their rent.

If you donate to a crowdsourcing campaign, be aware of the costs associated with the platform, and keep in mind that there’s no way of verifying that the recipient will actually use the money for what they said they would.

For example, a couple raised over $400,000 for a homeless man, but then spent most of the money on gambling, vacations, a luxury car and more for themselves).

Even small business owners are turning to crowdfunding platforms to try to survive during the pandemic. Donating to them brings the same risks as donating to individual campaigns.

There are also reports of people sharing their stories of struggle on social media platforms with solicitations for money through apps like Cash App or Venmo. This type of contribution comes with risk if you can’t verify the person or their story. Proceed with caution.

Shop Local

Donating to nonprofits can help causes that consumers are interested in supporting. But small businesses are still recovering from the pandemic, and could be another potential place to support monetarily this holiday season.

Shopping local for holiday needs can help support these small businesses. Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 27 this year.

You can show your support by purchasing holiday gifts from a local small business, or meals from local restaurants instead of turning to big brands like Amazon for your shopping.

Don’t Forget the Tax Benefits

The CARES Act coronavirus relief package signed into law last year continues to provide Americans with additional tax benefits, especially when it comes to charitable giving.

Before the CARES Act, taxpayers could only deduct charitable giving if they chose to itemize their deductions. The CARES Act allows taxpayers to deduct up to $600 in donations to qualifying charities on their 2021 taxes, even if they take the standard deduction.

The deduction limit is $300 for single filers and $600 for married individuals filing joint returns. Also, the donation must be a cash contribution to a qualifying organization, so your clothing donation to Goodwill won’t qualify.

To take advantage of this deduction, keep records of your donations and double-check that the nonprofit you’re donating to is a tax-exempt organization recognized by the IRS.

