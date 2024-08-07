Is Your Flight Delayed Due To Tropical Storm Debby? Here’s What To Do Next

Thousands of travelers along the northern seaboard are stuck in limbo as Tropical Storm Debby disrupts air travel. Debby landed in Florida on Monday, but weather-related flight delays kicked off as early as Sunday and may continue in the coming days.

As of Wednesday, Debby is causing strong winds and heavy rain, with inland cities of South Carolina already receiving 17 inches of rain. The National Hurricane Center is urging people in these areas to stay alert and prepared for stormy conditions and rising sea levels along the coast.

The severe weather has already led to thousands of flights being delayed or canceled, prompting state-of-emergency declarations in the affected areas. Since Sunday, Boston Logan International Airport has faced over 1,300 delays, New York’s LaGuardia Airport has seen 830, Newark Liberty International has had 780 and Miami International Airport reported 639 delays.

On X, frustrated travelers expressed frustration at long wait times, poor airline communication and even stranded unaccompanied minors.

It’s a classic waiting game for these passengers as they hope for clearer skies ahead.

Traveling During Hurricane Season? Here’s What You Need To Know

Stay on top of weather updates and be ready for potential flight delays or cancellations. Investing in travel insurance that covers hurricanes is a smart move—it can save you from unexpected costs if your plans get thrown off by a storm.

Also, have a Plan B: check out alternate routes, book flexible flights and know where the nearest hotels are, just in case. Keep essentials like snacks, medications, a change of clothes and chargers in your carry-on to stay comfortable if things don’t go as planned.

Tips for traveling during hurricane season

Stay informed: Regularly check weather forecasts and flight status updates through airline apps and websites.

Regularly check weather forecasts and flight status updates through airline apps and websites. Plan ahead: Allow extra travel time and consider arriving at your destination a day or two earlier than planned; this is especially important for big events (weddings) or time-sensitive tours, as many tour companies will not reimburse you for missing your arrival time.

Allow extra travel time and consider arriving at your destination a day or two earlier than planned; this is especially important for big events (weddings) or time-sensitive tours, as many tour companies will not reimburse you for missing your arrival time. Pack essentials: Include snacks, water, medications, a change of clothes and entertainment in your carry-on bag.

Flexible booking: Opt for flexible flight options and consider purchasing travel insurance that covers weather-related disruptions.

Opt for flexible flight options and consider purchasing travel insurance that covers weather-related disruptions. Check credit card travel insurance: Many credit cards offer travel insurance that can cover expenses from canceled flights. Check with your credit card issuer to see if you’re covered.

Keep an emergency credit card handy: Having an extra credit card for emergencies can help cover unexpected expenses like hotels and meals.

Having an extra credit card for emergencies can help cover unexpected expenses like hotels and meals. Use airport lounge perks: If you have access to airport lounges, use them to relax, get free food and stay updated on flight changes while waiting. For instance, the Chase Sapphire Lounge at Boston Logan International Airport has a wide variety of amenities, including showers, private rest pods, nursing areas and a taproom.

Accommodation backup: Research and list nearby hotels in case you need to book a room on short notice.

Research and list nearby hotels in case you need to book a room on short notice. Communication: Keep your phone charged and carry a portable charger to stay connected with airlines and family. Keep a normal charger on hand too; many airports have power outlets you can use.

Travel Insurance May Trump Airlines for Weather-Related Reimbursements

When hurricanes cause flight delays and cancellations, travelers can end up spending extra cash on food, hotels and new tickets. However, most airlines will not compensate for food or lodging because of weather-related delays or cancellations and that’s when a good travel insurance policy can kick in.

A rule enacted under the Biden administration in 2023 mandates that airlines automatically reimburse passengers for cancellations or significant delays. Delays qualify if departure or arrival times are more than three hours domestically or six hours internationally for “cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control.”

Kathleen Bangs, aviation analyst at FlightAware, says that for weather-related cancellations, you will be able to get your ticket reimbursed. However, flight delays aren’t covered.

“Unless you have a changeable or refundable ticket, passengers aren’t entitled to reimbursement for weather-related flight delays under the Biden rule,” Bangs says.

The best travel insurance plans bundle multiple types of coverage to protect you if severe weather leads to travel delays or cancellations. Make sure your policy covers severe weather as a reason for reimbursement, and check the specific weather events included, like hurricanes, windstorms and snowstorms.

For severe weather coverage, consider plans from GoReady, John Hancock Insurance Agency, Seven Corners or Tin Leg and review the policy to ensure it covers trip cancellations, delays and interruptions. Consider extra options like missed connection coverage from WorldTrips or travel inconvenience protection with AIG’s Travel Guard Deluxe.

To increase your chances of getting reimbursed:

Speak with airline representatives at the airport. When a storm hits, it can be difficult to reach customer service by phone. To better your chances, make sure you call customer service on the phone while you're waiting in line to see which option ends up getting you to a person faster.

When a storm hits, it can be difficult to reach customer service by phone. To better your chances, make sure you call customer service on the phone while you’re waiting in line to see which option ends up getting you to a person faster. Document all of your travel expenses incurred due to delays and keep the original copies of your receipts.

For specific policies and potential reimbursements, always check the airline’s website or contact their customer service directly.

Pack Patience: Hurricane Season Doesn’t End Until November

Hurricane season, which typically runs from June 1 to November 30, can cause significant disruptions to air travel. Strong winds, heavy rain and flooding can lead to flight delays, cancellations and airport closures. Travelers should be prepared for these disruptions and stay informed about weather updates and flight statuses.

States Affected by Hurricanes

Hurricanes have historically caused storm damage in several states along the Gulf Coast and the Atlantic seaboard. If your air travel—including departures, arrivals and layovers—is in areas affected by hurricanes, prepare in advance. These states are commonly affected by hurricane-related weather:

Texas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

North Carolina

Virginia

Maryland

Delaware

New Jersey

New York

By keeping these concerns in mind and following these tips, you can be better prepared for hurricane season’s unpredictability, making your journey safer and less stressful.

