Your Facebook Payout Is Now One Step Closer As Meta Hands Over Money

Facebook’s $725 million class action privacy settlement has received final approval by a federal judge in California. If you’re among the millions of people who submitted a valid claim, this development means your payout share will soon be on its way.

The settlement administrator, Angeion Group, said in a statement that payments would be distributed “as soon as possible” after any appeals are resolved. The October 10 decision triggered a 30-day appeals period, but Facebook has made no move yet to appeal the settlement.

In his order, Judge Vince Chhabria estimated that the distribution of funds would start 90 days after the settlement received final approval—which would put the date in early January 2024.

Updates about any appeals and a payment distribution deadline will be posted online when they are available, according to the Facebook settlement website.

Deposit Flap Quickly Resolved

Fears that payments could be delayed arose on November 2, when attorneys clashed over the money Facebook had deposited into the escrow account ahead of distribution. The plaintiffs’ attorneys filed a report saying Facebook had not paid all the required interest on the funds. Another court filing later that day indicated that the interest had been paid in full.

The prompt resolution left the payout timeline unaffected.

How Much Will You Get, and How Will You Be Paid?

The payout amount is expected to average $30 a person. More than 17 million valid claims were filed before the deadline of August 25. Individuals’ payouts will vary depending on how long they held a Facebook account during the eligibility period.

You’ll receive your payout in the form you chose on your claims application. As a claimant, you could choose to receive money through Zelle, a prepaid Mastercard, Venmo, PayPal, or a physical check that will be mailed to your address.

