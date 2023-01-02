Your Debit Card Got Stuck in an ATM. What Now?

Your trusty debit card is a cornerstone of your finances. It gives you access to the bank accounts linked to it by letting you make purchases or by taking cash out of an ATM. While debit cards don't offer the same level of fraud protection as credit cards do, they still have their place. And according to research from The Ascent, 83.14% of Americans had a debit card in 2020.

It can be pretty devastating to have your debit card stolen -- or eaten by an ATM. If you've never experienced this, you might be wondering what to do if it happens to you. Keep reading for the steps you should take, and to learn a few reasons why ATMs sometimes do this.

Oh no, what now?

You're standing in front of an ATM, you've entered your PIN, you just want to take out some cash. But the ATM has decided to keep your debit card instead of spitting it back out to you, and you're left empty handed. What should you do?

1. Wait a few minutes

It's entirely possible that there's just been a little glitch in the machine, and your card will be returned to you shortly if you're patient. Hang out near the ATM for a little while and see if it spits your card back out. It may reboot itself. It's also not a bad idea to check out the physical condition of the machine itself, particularly the card slot. Does it look damaged, or are the parts loose? This is a sign the machine may have been tampered with by criminals.

2. Ask for help, if the ATM is at your bank

If the ATM you're using is at a branch of your bank and the bank is open, go find a bank employee to tell them about the issue ASAP. They will likely mark the ATM as out of service, and if there's someone on staff who can service the machine, you might be able to get your card back soon.

3. Make note of the ATM's details, if it's not

If the ATM is at another bank, or is a freestanding machine inside a business, you're going to want to have a record of where it is, what type of ATM it is, and what bank it's connected to. Also write down the time that the card loss occurred. Your bank is going to want these details. And chances are, under these circumstances, you won't be getting this debit card back.

Don't delay, it's time to get in touch with your bank. Call customer service (or reach them through your bank's mobile app), tell them what happened, and arrange to have your debit card canceled and a new one issued. If you rely on your card for purchases, you're going to want to have them issue you a new one in a hurry, which may cost extra. Don't forget to update any autopay bills you have linked to your debit card when you get the new one.

5. Monitor your bank account

If you have reason to suspect the ATM was tampered with and your card was eaten because of criminal activity, you're going to want to be vigilant about checking your bank account for any suspicious charges. It's an especially good idea to be on top of this and to contact your bank ASAP if you lose your card in any way due to the limited liability coverage on debit cards.

If you tell your bank the card is lost before someone uses it to spend your money, your liability will be $0. If you notify your bank within two days of the loss, it's $50. But after two days (but less than 60 days), you'll be out $500 on fraudulent charges. If for some reason you dont reportthe problem for more than 60 days, you could be out all the money in your accounts if some criminal has spent you dry.

Why did this happen?

There are a few possible reasons why the ATM ate your debit card:

You entered the wrong PIN too many times, and the machine's security protocols kicked in.

The chip in your card is damaged, and again, the machine's security took over.

You've had a string of suspicious transactions on your account.

The ATM itself is broken or has been tampered with.

Ultimately, losing a debit card to an ATM stinks, and can definitely ruin your day, but if you take the steps above, you can stop potential crooks in their tracks and get your card replaced ASAP. Consider using ATMs at branches of your bank in the future, if possible, both for security reasons and to ensure you're not paying ATM fees.

