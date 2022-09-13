Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 30s
In your 30s, you may feel like you have finally started to figure things out. You may have started a family or be firmly planted in a promising career. You may have purchased your first home or have enough income to finally take a well-deserved vacation. Whatever your life looks like, there is one thing you may not have thought about or at least thought enough about: retirement.
Planning for retirement in your 30s can help you take bigger risks with the chance of bigger rewards. Plus, the earlier you start, the more your money has the potential to make money, known as compounding. Compounding can grow your original investment exponentially since your earnings begin to generate their own returns over time. Sound good? Read on to discover how to plan for retirement in your 30s.
Planning for Retirement in Your 30s
Your 30s are an ideal time to start saving for retirement if you haven’t already. Take advantage of things such as employer matching, where an employer matches your contributions. Think about what you would like your retirement to look like and get a firm idea of how much money you will need to make it happen. These steps can help you fully prepare for your retirement:
What To Know About Social Security in Your 30s
Did you know that Social Security reserves are projected to become exhausted by 2037? After that, benefits may not be paid in full or on a timely basis. What else do you not know about Social Security that you should know in your 30s? Find out more about Social Security and what it means for your retirement with our quick guide.
Early Retirement and the FIRE Movement
Like many people, you may dream of early retirement. But have you taken the steps you need to make this dream a reality? Many young people have taken early retirement into their own hands through the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement, where you save as much as possible and invest to allow yourself to retire earlier. Learn more about this revolutionary idea and how to live comfortably even if you want to retire early.
