Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 20s
For many 20-year-olds, retirement is the furthest thing from their mind. If you are in college or recently graduated, you may be more concerned with how you are going to get out of debt than what you will have saved for retirement.
But it is never too early to start planning for the future. People are living longer and thus need more money once they stop working. Preparing for retirement in your 20s can go a long way to helping you thrive in retirement.
Whether retirement means a quiet cabin by the lake or jet setting across the globe, here is your complete guide to retirement planning in your 20s.
How To Plan For Retirement in Your 20s
In your 20s, it may seem futile to start saving for retirement. After all, you are just finding your footing in your career or may even be in school. But take it from retirees, you don’t want to wait too long to start building your nest egg. The biggest regret most retirees have is not investing sooner. Check out our tips for planning for retirement in your 20s:
Understanding Social Security in Your 20s
In reality, few people know much about Social Security until they are close to retirement. You may read headlines or hear soundbites, but you probably haven’t given it much thought. Now is your chance to get caught up. Here is what you need to know about Social Security before you hit 30:
Getting Out Early — What You Need To Know About Early Retirement
Are you one of the millions of people who plan to retire before age 55? Then you can’t afford to wait. If you want to become part of the FIRE movement, you need to start investing and budgeting now. Haven’t heard of the FIRE movement? You need to catch up. Find out more about the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement below:
