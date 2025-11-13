Your Advocates Dumps $19.6 Million Worth of BOND Shares

Key Points

Your Advocates Ltd. sold 212,741 shares of BOND, estimated at $19.63 million based on quarterly average price.

The sale represents a 6.6% decrease in 13F reportable AUM.

Your Advocates Ltd. was left with 12,502 shares, valued at $1.17 million.

While BOND previously represented 7.5% of AUM, it now represents just 0.4%, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP reduced its investment in PIMCO ETF Trust - PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSE:BOND), selling 212,741 shares during the third quarter of 2025. The estimated trade size, based on the quarter’s average price, was approximately $19.63 million. Following the transaction, the fund reported holding 12,502 shares valued at $1.17 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 3, 2025.

What else to know

This sale brought the BOND position down to 0.4% of 13F reportable AUM, from 7.5% in the prior quarter

Top holdings after the filing:

DCOR: $72.50 million (24.3% of AUM)

$72.50 million (24.3% of AUM) DFIC: $39.97 million (13.4% of AUM)

$39.97 million (13.4% of AUM) UDFEM: $28.07 million (9.4% of AUM)

$28.07 million (9.4% of AUM) FAS: $22.34 million (7.5% of AUM)

$22.34 million (7.5% of AUM) SPIB: $21.02 million (7.0% of AUM)

As of Oct. 31, 2025, shares were priced at $93.88, up 2.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 10.7 percentage points

BOND's annualized dividend yield was 5.1% as of Nov. 3, 2025

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 31, 2025) $93.88 Dividend yield 5.1% 1-year total return 2.1% Market capitalization $5.91 billion

Company snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments with varying maturities, primarily targeting investment grade debt and allowing up to 30% allocation to high yield securities.

Underlying holdings are managed through both cash securities and derivatives such as options, futures, and swap agreements.

Structured as an actively managed ETF.

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion. The fund seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing primarily in investment grade bonds while maintaining flexibility to allocate to high yield segments as market conditions warrant.

Foolish take

It may be a matter of Your Advocates Ltd. rebalancing its portfolio, with larger larger holdings currently doing a better job of boosting its bottom line. For example, here's how BOND matches up against a few of its larger holdings:

NYSE: BOND: Up 2.02% for the year

Up 2.02% for the year NYSE: DCOR: Up 8.47% for the year

Up 8.47% for the year BATS: DFIC: Up 22.39% for the year

Up 22.39% for the year NYSE: DFEM: Up 18.98% for the year

Despite the significant shedding of stock, Your Advocates didn’t completely close out its position with PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund. While BOND has recently underperformed the S&P 500, it’s still up 2.48% year-over-year, and 3.38% year-to-date.

Further, following dips in 2022 and 2023, the fund demonstrated an impressive ability to bounce back with steadily climbing returns. In short, investors shouldn’t view this shake-up as a sign that Your Advocates has lost faith in BOND.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

Actively managed ETF: An exchange-traded fund where managers make ongoing investment decisions, rather than tracking a fixed index.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Fixed income instruments: Investments like bonds that provide regular interest payments and return of principal at maturity.

Investment grade debt: Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies.

High yield securities: Bonds with lower credit ratings that offer higher interest rates due to greater risk.

Risk-adjusted returns: A measure of investment returns that accounts for the amount of risk taken to achieve them.

Derivatives: Financial contracts whose value is based on underlying assets, such as options, futures, or swaps.

Options: Contracts giving the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a set price.

Futures: Agreements to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price on a specific future date.

Swap agreements: Contracts in which two parties exchange financial instruments or cash flows, often to manage risk.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

