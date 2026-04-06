Your 401(k) Could Soon Include Private Equity and Crypto. Here Is What That Actually Means for Your Retirement.

Key Points

Alternative assets like private equity and crypto can be great additions to a 401(k) plan, but they aren't for everyone.

You can already access plenty of great investments, like stocks, mutual funds, and bonds, in a 401(k) plan.

Alternative assets are available right now if you buy ETFs that allocate capital toward those types of investments.

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While 401(k) plans have been popular resources for investors who want to accumulate stocks and funds while enjoying tax breaks, these retirement accounts of choice will soon have private equity and crypto assets ready for you to trade.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration recently proposed making alternative assets more accessible to retirees. That includes crypto and private equity, but it also covers commodities and other options. Gold and crypto IRAs already exist, but the expanded push into 401(k) plans can change how people retire.

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This proposal will give investors more options

The best thing about this proposal is that it gives investors more options. Crypto and private equity aren't always tied to the stock market, and some alternative investments gain value when the stock market goes down.

For instance, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down year to date, with the Strait of Hormuz blockade in the Middle East a major headwind. However, oil futures have almost doubled year to date, showing that some assets can deliver solid gains when the stock market is in a correction.

While some IRAs give investors access to alternative assets, 401(k) plans offering this same access can increase demand for these investments. If more people can easily buy crypto, prices may go up.

It's similar to when Bitcoin ETFs debuted in the U.S. on Jan. 11, 2024. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged by more than 50% since then, and that's even after accounting for the famed cryptocurrency's prolonged correction. Bitcoin quickly gained momentum when spot Bitcoin ETFs became mainstream, and the same trend can play out for other alternative assets when they become available in 401(k) plans.

You can still stick with traditional investments

The availability of cryptocurrencies and private equity in 401(k) plans doesn't guarantee your portfolio will change in any way. If you do not want alternative assets, you can still stick with stocks, mutual funds, and bonds. While some people may sell a portion of their equities in 401(k) plans to diversify into alternative assets, it won't have a seismic impact on asset prices.

While alternative assets offer a useful way to diversify your portfolio, not everyone needs them. Some investors who want alternative assets already have them in their 401(k) plans through ETFs. Mutual funds and ETFs for crypto, private equity, and commodities already exist, and they are already in some retirement plans.

It's nice to have more options in your 401(k) plan, but more options do not always translate into higher returns. People who believe in alternative assets may allocate some capital from equities to those investments, but it can have zero impact on your portfolio if you do not deviate from your current course.

Stay focused on your long-term retirement goals

The addition of alternative assets in 401(k) plans may sound exciting, but you should only invest in these assets if they align with your long-term financial goals and fill any holes in your retirement strategy. Your nest egg may be fine as it is, especially if you max out your contributions and can build your emergency savings fund and brokerage account along the way.

People invest in retirement accounts so they have enough money to keep up with their living expenses. The fundamentals still take top priority. For instance, some retirees may downsize to reduce their monthly costs and get more mileage out of their portfolios.

As you get older, high returns become less necessary. If you are due to receive $4,000 per month from Social Security when you retire and you only spend $5,000 per month, you don't need millions of dollars to keep up with living expenses. If you already have a $3 million portfolio in this scenario, there isn't much of a need to plow your hard-earned cash into speculative assets. You have already won the financial game at this point as long as you prioritize blue chip assets with solid fundamentals.

Before making any investment, always consider how it will affect your long-term financial goals and how much of a marginal difference it will truly make to your ability to retire on your terms.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.