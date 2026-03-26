Your 2026 Social Security COLA Is Outpacing Inflation So Far -- Here's Why That Might Change

Key Points

There's a big gap between when the COLA is determined and how inflation impacts retirees.

Several recent developments suggest inflation could accelerate in the next few months.

There's a small silver lining for retirees -- they could receive a sizable COLA in 2027.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

One of the most important pieces of Social Security is the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The COLA is designed to ensure retirees' monthly payments keep pace with inflation. That said, many retirees feel the last few years of COLAs haven't been sufficient.

After a 3.2% increase in 2024 and a 2.5% increase in 2026, retirees received a 2.8% bump to their benefits in January. At the time of the announcement, over half of retirees said that wasn't enough to keep up with rising costs. So far in 2026, however, that 2.8% raise in benefits has outpaced the most commonly used measure of inflation.

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Unfortunately, that trend might not last much longer. Here's why -- and what it means for retirees.

The COLA is backward-looking

The Social Security Administration (SSA) isn't trying to predict how prices will change over the coming year when it sets the annual COLA. Instead, it uses a simple formula to adjust payments every year, based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The Bureau of Labor Statistics collects price data from across the country every month to calculate the CPI-W. The SSA takes the readings in each month of the third quarter of the year (July, August, and September) and compares those readings to the prior year. The average increase in those months' CPI-W is set as the COLA for the following year.

Since the COLA is based on the prior year's inflation rate, retirees can experience quite a gap between their increase in benefits and the inflation they experience once the annual increase goes into effect. But many seniors should be concerned with where prices are heading. Not only will that impact how much they can afford with their current Social Security benefits, but it'll also impact next year's COLA.

Is inflation about to accelerate once again?

Unfortunately for those reliant on Social Security, inflation looks like it's about to pick up steam. There are a few indications that the monthly CPI readings could head higher over the next few months.

First, the U.S. strike on Iran at the start of March sent oil prices skyrocketing, as the Strait of Hormuz was closed off, cutting off a major source of oil. That has knock-on effects for just about every industry, increasing the price of transporting goods, manufacturing, and heating -- not to mention the noticeable price hike at the gas pump.

Additionally, while February CPI numbers were relatively tame, wholesale inflation came in hotter than expected, up 0.7% month over month and 3.4% year over year. Wholesale inflation numbers are usually a leading indicator of where retail inflation is headed. The numbers led Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to comment that its policies haven't had as much impact on curbing inflation as hoped.

What's more, Powell warned that the Trump administration's tariff policies are still working their way through to retail pricing, and they could have a noticeable impact on inflation later this year. While the Supreme Court struck down Trump's original tariffs from last April, the president moved to reimpose tariffs under a different authority.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) took expectations for even a single rate cut off the table at the most recent meeting. Before the year began, its members expected two cuts, while the market was looking for three. That suggests the economists expect inflation to remain high.

However, if Trump's chair nominee, Kevin Warsh, pushes through rate cuts sooner than expected, it could allow inflation to run higher. That said, he's just one member of the 12-person committee.

What higher inflation means for your benefits

Overall, retirees should brace for higher inflation starting this spring. If it lasts through the summer, it could result in a higher-than-expected COLA for 2027.

Analysts at The Senior Citizens League predict a 2.8% COLA for next year, in line with this year's increase. That prediction came out after the most recent CPI data but before the higher-than-anticipated wholesale inflation or the recent FOMC meeting. Those developments may have pushed the senior advocacy group's COLA estimate higher.

Independent analyst Mary Johnson now expects the COLA to come in at just 1.7%. That's an increase from her February forecast of 1.2%, though, and she could also raise that prediction based on recent events.

While retirees relying on Social Security have benefited from low inflation at the start of the year, many are still struggling to keep up with rising prices since the pandemic. The outlook for the rest of 2026 suggests they could be in for another challenging year. The only silver lining is that they could receive another sizable COLA in 2027.

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