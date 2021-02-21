Your 10X Blueprint

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re in a money-making market. If anyone knows that, it’s Matt McCall. He’s been racking up a string of 10X winners for his subscribers in recent months. Today, let’s look at how he’s been doing this. You see, Matt uses a blueprint to find his winners. It doesn’t require huge risk, or some intuitive instinct that you either have or don’t have. Instead, Matt looks for stocks offering five key traits. When he finds this combination, it suggests that 10X returns are possible. It’s that simple. Today, we’ll turn it over to Matt to reveal what these traits are. If you’re looking for your first 10X winners, today’s Digest is for you. Have a good weekend, Jeff Remsburg

5 Factors That Can Give You 10X Potential

By Matt McCall

For nearly two decades, my goal has been to find the next big winners in the stock market.

That does not mean taking on an inordinate amount of risk.

I dig deep for stocks with a high probability to increase in value … and a high potential for huge gains.

Stocks that can multiply 10X or even more and help you build true wealth.

There is no perfect recipe for finding the next 10X stock. Heck, in my book The Next Great Bull Market: How to Pick Winning Stocks and Sectors in the New Global Economy, I highlighted several stocks that went on to be 10X winners. One of them was American Water Works (AWK) … and a water utility is one of the most conservative businesses in the world.

Still, it’s not just a shot in the dark or a gut feeling. I look for various characteristics when hunting for our next 10X or even 100X winner.

Let me share some of the most important and tell you about a new stock I just recommended that fits the bill …

Actually, I’ll start with a bonus. Big winners are often unappreciated and almost always undervalued. You can buy them at a big discount.

I’ll never forget going on Fox Business Network on March 6, 2009, right as the market was hitting bottom in the depths of the financial crisis. I highlighted several beaten down stocks I felt could be huge winners during the next bull market.

One was Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which at the time had a market valuation of only $1.2 billion. Since then, the stock has grown into a leader in the semiconductor industry and is up 4,100% — or 42X.

More recently, we’ve enjoyed a few 10X winners in my Early Stage Investor service. Four different stocks all hit 10X or higher this year, and I just released my latest recommendation that I believe also has 10X potential.

The point of this is not to brag but to show you first that my goal of finding stocks that go up 10X or more is not empty words. It’s very real, and it’s very doable.

The next 10X winner is out there right now … waiting for us to find it, invest in it, and profit from it.

So, what makes a 10X stock?

Here are five important factors to consider when you’re looking for that next big winner:

1. Make sure the company is hunting elephants, not mice. This is why I write frequently about total addressable market, or TAM, which is the analytical term for it. I want to know how big the opportunity is that a company is going after. For example, Amazon (AMZN) went after global e-commerce, an industry with a monster TAM. The opposite would be a more niche business like a vegan restaurant, which has a limited TAM.

2. It is important to know whether the company has either a superior product or service or has figured out how to dramatically cut the cost for its customers. Otherwise, how could it take customers away from competitors and grow its market share?

3. Future value is more important than present value. I look at what a company is worth today. But more importantly, I analyze the company’s potential worth in 10 years. A lot of investors get tripped up because most early-stage companies trade at above-average valuations as investors price in the possibility of big gains in the future. This is why I rarely use traditional metrics when analyzing small stocks. Instead, I look ahead at where I believe revenue will be in a few years and value the company on what’s to come. As hockey great Wayne Gretzky said, “Skate to where the puck will be, not where it is.”

4. Potential 10X companies usually lose money in their early stages because they reinvest most of their sales into growing the business. This is a great model as long as there is a clear path to profitability. It could come in two years or five years, but I must see that path. Without it, a company will be forced to constantly raise additional capital and dilute shareholder value.

5. Think long term! You will not make 10X profits overnight. Most 10X stocks will suffer at least one bear market (if not several) along the way to big gains. I’ve written to you before about Fulgent Genetics (FLGT), which is now up more than 2,000% since I recommended it in Early Stage Investor a little over a year and a half ago. It wasn’t a straight shot. The chart below shows several major pullbacks from its highs (the 0.00% line) on the way to being a 20X winner in 18 months.

I consider those factors every day in my research, and they’re a great starting point for hunting elephants instead of mice.

In fact, in the new Early Stage Investor issue that was just released, I recommended a stock that checks the boxes and has real 10X potential.

This company happens to be in one of the hottest sectors of the market — a huge and growing market, especially amid the pandemic — but is still unknown to most investors. It was also ahead of its time in that it went public by merging with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) before SPACs became the hottest type of investment in the market.

It just reported its best quarter ever, and it is expected to turn profitable next year … possibly even this year.

It’s the kind of stock I love to be able to recommend. The kind of stock with the potential to significantly impact your wealth thanks to the world’s biggest hypergrowth trends.

Best regards,

Matt McCall

Editor, MoneyWire

The post Your 10X Blueprint appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.