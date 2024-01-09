Your $92 Apple ‘Batterygate’ Payout Could Arrive Soon

Some U.S. Apple iPhone owners have begun to receive checks for about $92 from the tech giant as part of its settlement of up to $500 million over allegations of battery throttling, according to media reports.

The settlement follows a class action lawsuit that accused Apple of intentionally slowing down certain models of the iPhone to force users to replace their batteries or buy new phones — a scheme nicknamed “batterygate.”

Apple, which agreed to the settlement in November 2023, began to distribute checks on a rolling basis starting January 6, according to the settlement website.

Who is eligible for a payment?

The settlement includes a cash payment for owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and/or for U.S. owners of an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017, according to the website.

The deadline for submitting a claim was October 6, 2020.

How much is the payment?

Under the proposed settlement agreement, Apple will make a minimum payment of $310 million and a maximum of up to $500 million, depending on the number of claims submitted.

Given the volume of claims, the payout per affected device comes out to $92.17, according to a MacRumors report.

Verizon's separate settlement

The news comes on the heels of Verizon's class-action suit settlement in which the telecom company agreed to pay $100 million to post-paid customers who were charged a monthly administrative fee.

Eligible Verizon customers will initially receive a minimum of $15, with an additional $1 for each month of being a subscriber and charged an administration fee, according to the settlement website .

The deadline for submitting a claim for the Verizon settlement is April 15.

