Young Talent Want CEOs to Take a Stand. They Don't Care About Wind Turbines, Siemens Chief Says.

Joe Kaeser, chief executive of Siemens, the German industrial conglomerate, said his staff want to know what their CEO thinks and would like him to engage in influencing social and political issues. He spoke at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council summit in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“It’s about young talent,” Kaeser said, weighing into a debate that is dividing boardrooms across America. “We have 385,000 employees and those young people, if you want them to get them into the company, want to know what you stand for. It’s not about wind turbines, they don’t care.”

Siemens has been busy transforming itself from a dated industrial conglomerate into a modern digital player in energy, transport, and infrastructure.

Speaking on the same panel, Amy Borrus, incoming director at the Council of Institutional Investors, said shareholders, customers, and staff expect CEOs to speak out more, partly because of frustration over the paralysis of the U.S. political system.

CEOs who do speak up do it with trepidation, she said, because while they need to take a stand on issues such as climate change, they risk a backlash from the public if they weigh in on areas like gun control.

“CEO’s may want to take a position on something but it’s fashioned on what people think,” Sir Martin Sorrell, the former boss of WPP, the world’s biggest advertising group, said from the audience. “What we are seeing is people’s views are shaping what we do.”

