Young & Co.’s Brewery Reports Strong Interim Results

Young & Co.’s Brewery reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024, with revenue rising by 27.2% to £250 million, driven by the successful integration of the City Pub Group. Despite challenges like increased living wage costs and unfavorable weather, the company maintained a high operating margin of 15.2% and increased its interim dividend by 6%. The acquisition has already yielded significant synergies, enhancing operational efficiency and positioning the company for future growth.

