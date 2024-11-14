News & Insights

Stocks

Young & Co.’s Brewery Reports Strong Interim Results

November 14, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Young & Co’S Brewery (GB:YNGA) has released an update.

Young & Co.’s Brewery reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024, with revenue rising by 27.2% to £250 million, driven by the successful integration of the City Pub Group. Despite challenges like increased living wage costs and unfavorable weather, the company maintained a high operating margin of 15.2% and increased its interim dividend by 6%. The acquisition has already yielded significant synergies, enhancing operational efficiency and positioning the company for future growth.

For further insights into GB:YNGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.