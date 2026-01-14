Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (AIM:YNGN) Price Target Decreased by 11.72% to 1,019.57

The average one-year price target for Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (AIM:YNGN) has been revised to 1,019.57 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 11.72% from the prior estimate of 1,154.92 GBX dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 759.08 GBX to a high of 1,144.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.51% from the latest reported closing price of 616.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YNGN is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 86K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 26.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 15.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 57.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 132.09% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 7.93% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 50.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 80.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.