Young & Co's Brewery (LSE:YNGN) Price Target Increased by 6.09% to 1,229.12

The average one-year price target for Young & Co's Brewery (LSE:YNGN) has been revised to 1,229.12 / share. This is an increase of 6.09% from the prior estimate of 1,158.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,140.10 to a high of 1,389.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.98% from the latest reported closing price of 842.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Young & Co's Brewery. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YNGN is 0.00%, an increase of 12.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.91% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 18.74% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 17.75% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.