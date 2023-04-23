Young & Co's Brewery (LSE:YNGN) Price Target Increased by 11.99% to 1,154.16

The average one-year price target for Young & Co's Brewery (LSE:YNGN) has been revised to 1,154.16 / share. This is an increase of 11.99% from the prior estimate of 1,030.59 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,095.15 to a high of 1,263.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.97% from the latest reported closing price of 780.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Young & Co's Brewery. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YNGN is 0.00%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.17% to 18K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 31.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 4.69% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 30.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 2.13% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

