Young & Co's Brewery (LSE:YNGN) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 1,139.12

The average one-year price target for Young & Co's Brewery (LSE:YNGN) has been revised to 1,139.12 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of 1,032.95 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,083.11 to a high of 1,233.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.24% from the latest reported closing price of 830.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Young & Co's Brewery. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YNGN is 0.00%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.78% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 31.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 4.69% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 30.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YNGN by 2.13% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

