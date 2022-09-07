Young British royals enjoy first taste of new school

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate had a first taste of their new school on Wednesday, as they nervously met their new headteacher accompanied by their parents.

Princes George and Louis, aged 9 and 4, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will all attend the private Lambrook School after the family moved their base from London's Kensington Palace to a new home on Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.

Footage released by William's office showed the young royals, wearing their new uniforms, heading to Lambrook for a "settling in afternoon" for new pupils ahead of the official first day on Thursday.

George and Louis held their mother's hands while Charlotte clutched her father's as they walked to the front door.

"Lovely to have you with us," headteacher Jonathan Perry told them as he shook their hands. When he asked them if they were excited and looking forward to being at the school, they bashfully nodded and replied "yes".

"Lots of questions," William said.

Kensington Palace announced last month the children would start at the school, where annual fees cost up to 21,000 pounds ($24,803) per pupil.

It coincided with the couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, moving to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property a short distance from Windsor Castle where the 96-year-old queen spends most of her time nowadays.

Media reported the move was designed to give the children as normal an upbringing as possible, as well as allowing William, the future king, to be near his ageing grandmother who has had health issues in the last year.

William is known to fiercely defend his family's privacy when not at official engagements, and only a very small number of media were invited to see the children's arrival at their new school.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

