You’ll Never Guess What the 1% Invest In — Hint, It’s Not Just Stocks

To be clear, billionaires aren’t avoiding the stock market by any means, but it’s far from their only strategy. While the richest 1% hold an estimated 43% of the globe’s financial assets, their portfolios often extend well beyond Wall Street. These financial elites are diversifying in unexpected ways, tapping into alternative assets and emerging trends that other investors overlook. Here’s a closer look at where the 1% are putting their money.

Alternative Assets Are Essential

For the ultra-wealthy, luxury collectibles — such as art, vintage cars and private jets — have long been staples in their portfolios, and the market for such items is expanding dramatically. These affluent investors pour millions into acquiring one-of-a-kind memorabilia as if checking items off a grocery list.

These luxury goods often appreciate over time, sometimes providing better returns than stocks. In times of economic uncertainty, investors find comfort in tangible and unique assets that can hold or increase their value, even in volatile markets.

Here are some examples of rich collections:

François Pinault: He has over 2,500 works in his art collection, featuring pieces by Mark Rothko, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and more. His collection is valued at around $1.4 billion.

He has over 2,500 works in his art collection, featuring pieces by Mark Rothko, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and more. His collection is valued at around $1.4 billion. Ralph Lauren: He has a rare and vintage car collection worth around $600 million.

He has a rare and vintage car collection worth around $600 million. David Geffen: His collection is estimated to be worth a whopping $2.3 billion.

Sustainable Commodities Are Heating Up

Though some things like gold and silver seemingly never go out of style, sustainability appears to be growing in interest for the uber-rich. Investing in farmland, for example, is not only a hedge against inflation but also a bet on the increasing global food demand.

Sustainable farming practices, organic agriculture and even regenerative farming are becoming focal points for the wealthy who want to profit while promoting environmental stewardship. Some billionaires, like Bill Gates, have made headlines for their significant investments in agriculture, and this trend is not likely to slow down.

One notable example is Plenty Unlimited, Inc. — a decade old vertical farming company backed by Jeff Bezos. Despite recent financial hurdles, it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2025 and is currently valued at $1.43 billion. Because it’s a private company, their stock isn’t publicly traded, although accredited investors can potentially buy pre-IPO shares.

Some Investments Are Out of This World

When Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk made their notoriously famous forays into the space race, many viewed their ventures as personal passions. However, private space exploration is rapidly becoming a new frontier for investment. The wealthy are backing projects related to space travel, satellite technology and even potentially asteroid mining for rare minerals.

Space-based industries are expected to be worth trillions of dollars in the coming decades as new technological advancements make space travel more accessible and commercially viable. The 1% are seeing space not just as an adventure but as a highly profitable investment opportunity.

Real Estate, Both Physical and Virtual

Yes, for big spenders, it often still comes down to location, location, location. The housing market has gotten out of hand for your average buyer, but billionaires often throw their money into homes and other properties. Here are some examples of extravagant lodgings.

Ellison Estate: Located in Woodside, California, and owned by Larry Ellison, this property was an estimated $200 million investment.

Located in Woodside, California, and owned by Larry Ellison, this property was an estimated $200 million investment. Xanadu 2.0: Bill Gates knows his way around an investment, and this property of his has a market value of about $130 million.

Bill Gates knows his way around an investment, and this property of his has a market value of about $130 million. Antilia in Mumbai, India: This 27-story, 400,000-square-foot skyscraper is owned by Mukesh Ambani and is estimated to be worth nearly $2 billion.

Meanwhile, virtual real estate is also gaining traction. As more people engage with digital platforms, owning land in the metaverse could become a lucrative opportunity. Major brands are already starting to establish a presence in these digital environments. Though still in its early stages, this industry represents an untapped opportunity for savvy investors to claim their stakes in what could be the future of the internet.

Final Take To GO: The Wealthy Are Investing in the Future

While traditional investments like stocks and bonds will always be part of the wealthy’s portfolio, the 1% are increasingly looking toward innovative and sometimes surprising assets to grow and preserve their fortunes. From rare art to regenerative agriculture and even space, the 1% are adapting by investing in assets that reflect the future’s biggest opportunities — and challenges.

