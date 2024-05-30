YouGov Unveils Inaugural ESG Report Goals

Yougov plc (GB:YOU) has released an update.

YouGov plc has released its first ESG report, detailing its commitments to environmental sustainability, including a net-zero target by 2050, and its strategies for social value creation and workforce diversity. Emphasizing transparency and trust, the report aligns with SASB standards and UN Sustainable Development Goals, and includes ambitious carbon reduction targets, particularly a 42% reduction in scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030. The company, which takes pride in its ethical and sustainable business practices, offers insights from its 27+ million panel members to global brands and agencies.

For further insights into GB:YOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.