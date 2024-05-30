News & Insights

Stocks

YouGov Unveils Inaugural ESG Report Goals

May 30, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yougov plc (GB:YOU) has released an update.

YouGov plc has released its first ESG report, detailing its commitments to environmental sustainability, including a net-zero target by 2050, and its strategies for social value creation and workforce diversity. Emphasizing transparency and trust, the report aligns with SASB standards and UN Sustainable Development Goals, and includes ambitious carbon reduction targets, particularly a 42% reduction in scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030. The company, which takes pride in its ethical and sustainable business practices, offers insights from its 27+ million panel members to global brands and agencies.

For further insights into GB:YOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUGVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.