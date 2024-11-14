YouGov Sees Major Stake Acquisition by Ameriprise

Yougov plc (GB:YOU) has released an update.

YouGov PLC has seen a change in major holdings as Ameriprise Financial, Inc. acquired a 5.186% stake, totaling 6,055,507 voting rights. This move underscores Ameriprise’s strategic interest in YouGov and highlights dynamic shifts within the company’s shareholder structure. Investors may want to monitor further developments in YouGov’s stock as these changes could impact its market performance.

