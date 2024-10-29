News & Insights

Stocks

YouGov plc Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Shifts

October 29, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yougov plc (GB:YOU) has released an update.

YouGov plc reported a 30% revenue increase to £335.3 million for the year ending July 2024, exceeding revised guidance despite challenges such as slower sales momentum and higher costs. The company’s strategic acquisitions, including CPS and Yabble, are set to bolster its data products segment, while a cost optimization plan aims for annual savings of £20 million. With a focus on enhancing AI capabilities and expanding its market reach, YouGov remains optimistic about achieving growth in fiscal year 2025.

For further insights into GB:YOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUGVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.