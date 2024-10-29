YouGov plc Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Shifts

Yougov plc (GB:YOU) has released an update.

YouGov plc reported a 30% revenue increase to £335.3 million for the year ending July 2024, exceeding revised guidance despite challenges such as slower sales momentum and higher costs. The company’s strategic acquisitions, including CPS and Yabble, are set to bolster its data products segment, while a cost optimization plan aims for annual savings of £20 million. With a focus on enhancing AI capabilities and expanding its market reach, YouGov remains optimistic about achieving growth in fiscal year 2025.

For further insights into GB:YOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.