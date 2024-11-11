News & Insights

Stocks

YouGov PLC Releases 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

November 11, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yougov plc (GB:YOU) has released an update.

YouGov PLC has released its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2024, along with details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting. The report and meeting notice are available for shareholders to access online, providing insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction. YouGov continues to leverage its extensive consumer data network to deliver valuable market insights across global regions.

For further insights into GB:YOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUGVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.