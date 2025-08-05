YouGov Expects FY25 Performance To Be In Line With Expectations

(RTTNews) - International research and data analytics group YouGov plc (YOU.L), on Tuesday, issued a trading update for the full year ending 31 July 2025, indicating strong reported revenue and adjusted operating profit, driven by the full-year contribution from the CPS acquisition.

On an underlying basis, excluding acquisition and currency effects, the Group achieved modest year-on-year revenue growth, in line with expectations, supported by a return to growth in the Data Products division.

Data Products are expected to show low-single-digit growth on an underlying basis, driven by stabilising renewal rates and a series of client wins over the past year. Management remains focused on maintaining this momentum and further strengthening the product portfolio in fiscal 2026.

Meanwhile, the Research division recorded modest growth, held back by softer performance in the EMEA region and the Government sector. YouGov Shopper, formerly the CPS business, performed slightly ahead of expectations. Continued investment in new initiatives within this unit is anticipated to accelerate future growth.

Cost optimisation measures launched at the beginning of the fiscal year are progressing as planned. The Group is on track to achieve annualised savings of £20 million, with 70% of those savings already realised in FY25.

Looking ahead, the company views the year's stable performance and current outlook for FY26 as encouraging. However, it remains cautious in light of ongoing market volatility and expects client budgets to remain under pressure, reinforcing the Group's strategic priority of delivering high-quality data products and driving innovation to support medium-term growth.

