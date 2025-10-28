YouGov (AIM:YOU) Price Target Decreased by 23.55% to 460.87

The average one-year price target for YouGov (AIM:YOU) has been revised to 460.87 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 23.55% from the prior estimate of 602.82 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 255.53 GBX to a high of 630.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.94% from the latest reported closing price of 259.00 GBX / share.

YouGov Maintains 3.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.57%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in YouGov. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.16%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 11,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 4,445K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 1.42% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,145K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 23.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 734K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 2.34% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 718K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing a decrease of 20.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 2.54% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 368K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 0.46% over the last quarter.

