YouGov acquires GfK's consumer panel business for $342 mln

July 06, 2023 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - British polling company YouGov YOU.L on Thursday announced the acquisition of the consumer panel business of German market research firm GfK SE for 315 million euros ($342.4 million).

GfK's consumer panel business encompasses over 100,000 households, with panels across 16 European countries.

"This transaction is important for us strategically, extending our offering further into the under-penetrated FMCG sector, bringing with it long-standing relationships with a blue-chip client base," YouGov CEO Stephan Shakespeare said in a statement.

The deal is expected to complete in the second half of 2023.

The GfK unit was expected to be sold after Advent-owned NielsenIQ was reportedly set to secure EU antitrust clearance for its proposed acquisition of GfK on the condition GfK sells its consumer panel business.

($1 = 0.9199 euros)

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Anchal.Rana@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9915609050;))

