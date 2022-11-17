Markets
DAO

Youdao Q3 Loss Widens

November 17, 2022 — 04:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO), a technology-focused intelligent learning company, Thursday reported third-quarter loss, wider than the previous year, despite an increase in revenue.

The quarterly loss was RMB 183.92 million or RMB 1.49 per share, compared to loss of RMB 128.89 million or RMB 1.05 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 1.402 billion from RMB 1.039 billion a year ago.

The Company announced authorization for shar repurchase of up to $20 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.