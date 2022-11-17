Youdao Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO), a technology-focused intelligent learning company, Thursday reported third-quarter loss, wider than the previous year, despite an increase in revenue.

The quarterly loss was RMB 183.92 million or RMB 1.49 per share, compared to loss of RMB 128.89 million or RMB 1.05 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 1.402 billion from RMB 1.039 billion a year ago.

The Company announced authorization for shar repurchase of up to $20 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months.

