Markets
DAO

Youdao Q2 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Down; Says Confident In H2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chinese internet communication company, Youdao, Inc. (DAO) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 453.89 billion or $67.8 million, compared to loss of RMB 524.35 million last year.

The prior year's net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was RMB234.9 million.

Net loss per American depositary shares or ADSs from continuing operations was RMB3.67 or $0.55, compared to last year's reported net loss of RMB 4.29 and loss from continuing operations of RMB1.92.

Adjusted net loss was RMB435.8 million or $65.1 million, compared adjusted net loss from continuing operations of RMB215.0 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB3.52 or $0.53, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of RMB1.76 per ADS a year ago.

Total net revenues were RMB956.2 million or $142.8 million, down 2.4 percent from RMB979.9 million for the same period of 2021.

Looking ahead, Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Youdao, said, "We are on the right track and confident in the second half of this year boosted by the new products and services."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular