Youdao Posts Wider Loss In Q1; Total Net Revenues Down 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO) reported a first quarter net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 204.4 million, compared with a loss of RMB 95.4 million, last year. Net loss from continuing operations per ADS was RMB 1.67, compared with a loss of RMB 0.77.

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 193.9 million, compared with a loss of RMB 70.9 million, prior year. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per ADS was RMB 1.59, compared with a loss of RMB 0.57.

First quarter total net revenues were RMB 1.2 billion, a 3.1% decrease from the same period in 2022. Net revenues from learning services were RMB 732.4 million, an 11.3% decrease from the same period in 2022.

"Our learning services and smart devices, such as Youdao Literature and Youdao Dictionary Pen, continue to grow in popularity. Despite the pandemic's initial impact on these businesses, they rebounded back to growth in the second half of the quarter. Rollout of new and updated digital content services led to over 40% year-over-year growth in gross billings from learning services, excluding adult courses," said Feng Zhou, CEO and Director of Youdao.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.