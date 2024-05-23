News & Insights

Youdao Inc. Achieves Profitable Q1 with Revenue Surge

May 23, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Youdao (DAO) has released an update.

Youdao, Inc., a leading intelligent learning company in China, reported a 19.7% increase in net revenues for the first quarter of 2024, despite decreases in learning services and smart devices sales. The company achieved its first profitable first quarter and marked a significant year-over-year growth in online marketing services, fueled by advancements in AI technology. With a strategic focus on digital content, online marketing, and AI-driven services, CEO Dr. Feng Zhou expresses confidence in reaching full-year profitability soon.

