Youdao Inc - ADR Shares Close the Day 12.9% Higher - Daily Wrap

Youdao Inc - ADR (DAO) shares closed today 12.9% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 55.2% year-to-date, down 54.0% over the past 12 months, and down 5.0% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.8%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $12.36 and as low as $10.11 this week.

Shares closed 71.8% below its 52-week high and 69.2% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 32.3% lower than the 10-day average and 43.1% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.9.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 466.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 471.0%

