YOUDAO Earnings Results: $DAO Reports Quarterly Earnings

YOUDAO ($DAO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, missing estimates of $1.08 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $1,332,316,030, missing estimates of $1,638,549,765 by $-306,233,735.
YOUDAO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of YOUDAO stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 413,685 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,061,269
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 74,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $554,171
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 73,066 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $540,688
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 64,791 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $479,453
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 58,720 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,528
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 54,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $400,702
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 49,744 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,105
