You’d Never Spend Like This at Home, So Why Do It on Vacation? 5 Tips To Curb Bad Habits

While travel is meant to be a break from routine, it often leads people to abandon the smart money management habits they stick to at home. From paying full price for tourist traps to skipping protections they’d demand at home, vacation spending can easily spiral.

Here are the biggest habits to watch and how to keep your travel budget on track.

Read Next: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

For You: 4 Affordable Travel Destinations That Make the Middle Class Feel Rich

Use Off-Season Deals

Many travelers overlook off-season deals, even though they could save hundreds by adjusting their timing. At home, people shop during sales and avoid peak prices. However, on vacation, they often pay full price without question.

According to data from Dollar Flight Club, traveling during off-peak seasons can significantly reduce costs. Flights may be up to 50% cheaper and hotel rates often drop 30% or more compared to peak periods.

Check Out: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

In addition, U.S. hotel prices in spring average around 7.5% lower and international rates in winter can be nearly 9% less than annual averages, according to Vio, a hotel booking platform.

“Sure, booking ahead can save you some money and stress, but being flexible opens more doors that may offer even greater savings,” said Josh Richner, founder of FaithWorks Financial, a debt relief agency.

Purchase Travel Insurance

Many travelers skip travel insurance, assuming nothing will go wrong. However, at home, they wouldn’t think twice about protecting a car, their home or their health; the same logic should apply to trips that involve major financial risk.

“As for travel insurance, we do not just recommend it, we advocate for it,” said LaDell Carter, founder of Royal Expressions Travels.

“If someone’s trip is a $500,000 investment and they opted out of insurance on our forms, we call them personally,” Carter explained. “We say, I know it is not fun to pay for coverage, but what is worse — losing $10,000 or losing half a million? We have seen it all and our clients trust that we would not push insurance if we did not buy it ourselves.”

Take Advantage of Credit Card Rewards

Many travelers forget to use the points or perks they’ve already earned. At home, they might carefully maximize credit card rewards, but on vacation, those benefits often go untapped.

“Credit card rewards can potentially help travelers save money by earning discounts, points or cashback deals they can apply towards their vacation. The important thing to remember is that you should not overspend to earn rewards,” said Rod Griffin, senior director of public education and advocacy at Experian.

“Earning credit card rewards works best when you are earning those rewards from purchases you are already planning to make and you are paying your credit card in full every month,” Griffin added.

Avoid Tourist Traps

Tourist-heavy areas often charge a premium for food, souvenirs and experiences that locals would never pay for. Travelers may overlook their usual instincts to compare prices or read reviews, leading to costly and underwhelming purchases.

“Before booking anything, check reviews, compare prices and maybe watch a video or two if needed before you invest in the first thing you see. This will save you a ton of money and regrets,” said Sandra Zo Awodele, a U.S.-based travel consultant.

“Most of the time, at a new destination, a lot of places sell the same things. Don’t go to the most popular ones first because they usually cost the most. And if you’re someone who swipes without thinking on vacation, take out a set amount of cash with you, so you can have a visual on what you’ve spent and what you have left,” Awodele added.

Book Smart

Whether it’s booking too early out of panic or too late out of procrastination, poor timing can cost travelers hundreds of dollars.

“Book accommodations and major activities at least 60 days ahead to access early-bird pricing that saves 30% to 40% compared to last-minute reservations,” said Yunna Takeuchi, co-founder of City Unscripted, an online platform connects travelers with local hosts for authentic experiences.

In addition, smart travelers know that timing matters — both at home and on vacation.

“Smart booking strategy makes a huge difference,” said Carlos Nasillo, CEO of Riderly, a global motorcycle and scooter rental platform for travelers. “Book transportation early when prices are lowest, but wait on activities until you’re actually there to gauge interest and weather.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You’d Never Spend Like This at Home, So Why Do It on Vacation? 5 Tips To Curb Bad Habits

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.