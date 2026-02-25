You Won't Believe What the Most Searched Stocks Are

Key Points

Coca-Cola and GameStop were the most searched stocks in six U.S. states each over the past year.

Nvidia was the most searched stock in just one state.

What was the most popular in New York?

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

What are the most searched stocks across the United States?

Many might guess that big names like Apple or Microsoft are among the most Googled stocks. But neither of these "Magnificent Seven" stocks made the list, according to research from insurance and bond company Surety First.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Using Google Trends, Surety First looked at the most-searched stocks over a 12-month period in each of the 50 states to identify the most popular in each state. The top stocks in the most states -- six each -- were Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and GameStop (NYSE: GME). It shows how different regional trends are, given how different these two stocks are.

Coca-Cola and GameStop

Coca-Cola was most searched in Alabama, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, according to Surety First.

Coke is one of the longest-held and largest holdings in Berkshire Hathaway, added by former CEO Warren Buffett in 1988 after the Black Monday crash. It has been a steady performer over the decades, as evidenced by this Dividend King's 63-year streak of raising its dividend. To qualify for that title, you need to increase dividends annually for at least 50 years in a row.

Coca-Cola stock is up about 14% over the past 12 months and 13% year to date, so investors in these states likely sought the stability of this stock amid market uncertainty.

GameStop was also the most searched in six states, including Colorado, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The meme stock icon is about as different from Coca-Cola as you can get. Its mercurial, meme-fueled rise in 2021 captured investors' attention, but it crashed in 2022 and has largely stayed within a range of $10 to $35 per share since then, currently at $23 per share.

GameStop has experienced declining revenue, although massive cost cuts have improved its earnings. Investors in these states may be curious about a potential turnaround or another meme-stock rally, but they should proceed with caution.

Walt Disney and SoFi

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) led in four states: Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, and West Virginia. Disney has been in the news quite a bit over the past year and not all of it good. It got a lot of attention for launching its sports package and its battle with YouTube TV, and longtime CEO Bob Iger recently announced that he is retiring at the end of 2026. Disney stock is pretty cheap right now, and it could be poised to break out after a challenging year.

The only other stock most searched in more than two states is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was the most Googled stock in Montana, Texas, and Utah. The popular fintech was one of the top stocks of 2025, returning 70%, but it has dropped some 30% year-to-date on high valuation and the larger tech sell-off.

The most popular stocks in each of the two states include Visa, Tesla, Shopify, Palantir, Nokia, and AMC Entertainment.

Nvidia was most searched in California, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in Arizona, Amazon in Washington, Bank of America in North Carolina, Google parent Alphabet in Iowa, Walmart in Arkansas, AMD in Colorado, Intel in Oregon, and JPMorgan Chase in Delaware. And in New York, it was SPDR, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, Shopify, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tesla, Visa, Walmart, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.