You Won't Believe the Price Of Gas the Last Time the Colorado Avalanche Were in the Stanley Cup Finals

Given how strong their game was all season, few hockey fans were surprised to see the Colorado Avalanche go all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals this year. But Colorado fans had to wait a long time to see their team make it this far. That's because the last time the Avs made it to the Stanley Cup Finals was June 2001. And a lot has changed since then -- including the cost of gas. In fact, you may be shocked to see just how much fuel costs have risen over the past 21 years.

A notable difference at the pump

In June 2001, the cost of gas in Colorado was $1.71 per gallon, according to data from the Federal Highway Administration. Today, the average cost of gas in Colorado is $4.907 per gallon, according to AAA. That aligns with the national average of $4.940.

Sadly, these numbers are lower than the numbers we've seen in recent weeks. And it won't be surprising to see gas top $5 a gallon soon enough.

Now the good news is that lawmakers are trying to come up with solutions to give consumers relief at the pump. In fact, the Biden administration is looking to move forward with a temporary gas tax holiday that could result in modest savings for drivers.

But ultimately, until things settle down with regard to the Ukraine conflict, we could be looking at sky-high gas prices for quite a while. And that means a lot of drivers might continue to struggle financially.

How to save money on gas costs

Unfortunately, tactics like researching gas prices before you fill up will only save you a modest amount of money at the pump. That's because gas prices don't tend to fluctuate so significantly from one station to another within the same neighborhood.

But one thing that will have a greater impact on your wallet and credit card balance is cutting back on driving and planning your trips more strategically. The less you drive, the less you'll spend to fuel your car.

To that end, make a list of your weekly errands and figure out the most cost-effective route. At the same time, see if it's possible to set up carpools, whether it's to get to work or to shuttle your children back and forth to activities and camp.

You might also rethink some of your driving plans based on traffic patterns. If the roads in your area tend to be very congested on Friday afternoons, for example, look at leaving for weekend getaways a few hours earlier or later. The more fuel-efficient your driving is, the less you're apt to spend on gas.

Finally, make sure you have a good credit card that rewards you generously at the pump. That won't result in lower gas prices, but it could put more cash back in your pocket.

Clearly, a lot has changed since 2001, and not surprisingly, living costs have gotten more expensive across the board. That's a natural thing over the course of 21 years. But given where gas prices are today, it pays to do whatever you can to limit your costs.

