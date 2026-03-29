You Won't Believe the Return You Would Have Made if You Bought Uber Stock 3 Years Ago

Key Points

Thanks to strong revenue and profit growth, Uber shares have produced a fantastic return over the past 36 months.

With the stock 30% off its peak, now might be a good time for prospective investors to make a move.

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Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has been dealing with a difficult few months. Since the growth stock hit a peak in October 2025, it has tanked 31% (as of March 27). The drop mimics the overall tech stock market this year.

But investors should zoom out and focus on the big picture. You won't believe the return you would have made if you bought Uber shares three years ago.

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Over the past 36 months, the mobility and delivery platform has seen its stock price climb 125%. If you invested $10,000 in Uber's shares in late March 2023, you'd have $22,490 today. This is despite the stock facing weakness in recent months.

Without a doubt, Uber's fantastic growth has been the key catalyst. Revenue of $52 billion in 2025 was 63% higher than the total from 2022. This was propelled by a 68% rise in gross bookings. What's more, Uber's base of monthly active users went from 131 million to 202 million today. This is a massive global ecosystem.

Robust fundamental momentum has driven profit growth as well. Between 2022 and 2025, Uber's massive operating loss turned into operating income of $5.6 billion. The business model's scalability is on full display.

Investors who have watched Uber's rise from the sidelines might be interested in scooping up shares, especially since they trade at a reasonable forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3.

Should you buy stock in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.